Kearney High School one-act play goes to state, performances for area teams start Wednesday in Lincoln

The team will perform with Class A at 10 a.m. Friday at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. The team is performing “Aunt Leaf” by Barbara Wiechmann. The play is set in 1910 and follows Annabelle, a quiet 11-year-old. Annabelle and her depressed and lonely great-aunt Leaf develop a secret ritual of storytelling. Each night, the old lady sends the child into the woods to look for the ghost of her dead husband. Each night the girl brings back stories — made-up “proof” of her uncle — to cheer up the old woman. Annabelle’s fibs grow into stories, and her stories grow into tall tales. As she wanders deeper into the forest each night, she soon comes to believe her own stories are true.