Kearney High School one-act play goes to state, performances for area teams start Wednesday in Lincoln

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School One-Act team qualified for the 2021 NSAA State Play Production Championships.
The team will perform with Class A at 10 a.m. Friday at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. The team is performing “Aunt Leaf” by Barbara Wiechmann. The play is set in 1910 and follows Annabelle, a quiet 11-year-old. Annabelle and her depressed and lonely great-aunt Leaf develop a secret ritual of storytelling. Each night, the old lady sends the child into the woods to look for the ghost of her dead husband. Each night the girl brings back stories — made-up “proof” of her uncle — to cheer up the old woman. Annabelle’s fibs grow into stories, and her stories grow into tall tales. As she wanders deeper into the forest each night, she soon comes to believe her own stories are true.
More than 50 KHS students are involved in the One-Act competition. The KHS team is coached by Michelle Bombeck, Katie Sladek, Ben Dillon and Lainey Schmeits.
Actors include Saylor Wilterding, Kaleb Bomberger, Aiyanna Frizane, Grace Dolence, Denelle Nebesniak, Layla Rivera, Alyex Lehn, Isabella Engberg, Wednesday Fielder, Daniel McCarty, Evelyn Lefeber, Zane Holoubeck, Jacob Martin, Grace Weber, Kathryn Knispel, Elana Smolik, Emma Turner, Isaac Wheeler, Kaylee Anderson, Jacquobi Kliewer, Essam Arram, Kennedy Ritz, Ash (Emma) Coleman, Perla Gamez.
Crew includes Ava Lindstrom, Kylee McCollough, Mackenzie Krull, Addy Tourney, Makayla Maxson, Eamon Campbell, Lucky Potter, Jolyn Mapes, Jayden Young, Connor Runge, Dakotah Martin, Caleb Stauss, Ava VanWinkle, Katie O’Neill, Hayley Dickey, Rain (Diego) Guerrero, Henry Stelling, Carroll LaClair, Megan Janicek, Alyssa Hemmer, Alayna Beckenhauer, Kade (Haylie) Knott, Alicia King, Kaden Nabity, Magdiel Lopez, Abigail Rich, Mckenna Bomberger and Maggie Mundorf.
Tickets for the state competition are $8 for adults and $6 for K-12 students. Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA. No paper tickets will be accepted. Box office sales will be available at the theater. Ticket purchases must be made with a credit card.
All spectators will enter at the front entrance of the Johnny Carson Theatre. Spectators will need to purchase a ticket for each session they wish to attend. Spectators can enter, exit and re-enter the theater during the session for which they have paid. Spectators must exit the theater at the conclusion of the Awards Presentation. No food or drink items are to be brought into the Johnny Carson Theatre. A “cry” room is available upon request.