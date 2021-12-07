 Skip to main content
Kearney High School one-act play goes to state, performances for area teams start Wednesday in Lincoln
Kearney High School one-act play goes to state, performances for area teams start Wednesday in Lincoln

KHS one-act

The Kearney High School one-act team will perform 10 a.m. Friday at Norfolk for the 2021 NSAA State Play Production Championships. KHS will be performing “Aunt Leaf” by Barbara Wiechmann. Ravenna, Southern Valley, Callaway and Wilcox-Hildreth also have qualified for the state play production championships.

 Courtesy

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School One-Act team qualified for the 2021 NSAA State Play Production Championships.

The team will perform with Class A at 10 a.m. Friday at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. The team is performing “Aunt Leaf” by Barbara Wiechmann. The play is set in 1910 and follows Annabelle, a quiet 11-year-old. Annabelle and her depressed and lonely great-aunt Leaf develop a secret ritual of storytelling. Each night, the old lady sends the child into the woods to look for the ghost of her dead husband. Each night the girl brings back stories — made-up “proof” of her uncle — to cheer up the old woman. Annabelle’s fibs grow into stories, and her stories grow into tall tales. As she wanders deeper into the forest each night, she soon comes to believe her own stories are true.

More than 50 KHS students are involved in the One-Act competition. The KHS team is coached by Michelle Bombeck, Katie Sladek, Ben Dillon and Lainey Schmeits.

Actors include Saylor Wilterding, Kaleb Bomberger, Aiyanna Frizane, Grace Dolence, Denelle Nebesniak, Layla Rivera, Alyex Lehn, Isabella Engberg, Wednesday Fielder, Daniel McCarty, Evelyn Lefeber, Zane Holoubeck, Jacob Martin, Grace Weber, Kathryn Knispel, Elana Smolik, Emma Turner, Isaac Wheeler, Kaylee Anderson, Jacquobi Kliewer, Essam Arram, Kennedy Ritz, Ash (Emma) Coleman, Perla Gamez.

Crew includes Ava Lindstrom, Kylee McCollough, Mackenzie Krull, Addy Tourney, Makayla Maxson, Eamon Campbell, Lucky Potter, Jolyn Mapes, Jayden Young, Connor Runge, Dakotah Martin, Caleb Stauss, Ava VanWinkle, Katie O’Neill, Hayley Dickey, Rain (Diego) Guerrero, Henry Stelling, Carroll LaClair, Megan Janicek, Alyssa Hemmer, Alayna Beckenhauer, Kade (Haylie) Knott, Alicia King, Kaden Nabity, Magdiel Lopez, Abigail Rich, Mckenna Bomberger and Maggie Mundorf.

Tickets for the state competition are $8 for adults and $6 for K-12 students. Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA. No paper tickets will be accepted. Box office sales will be available at the theater. Ticket purchases must be made with a credit card.

All spectators will enter at the front entrance of the Johnny Carson Theatre. Spectators will need to purchase a ticket for each session they wish to attend. Spectators can enter, exit and re-enter the theater during the session for which they have paid. Spectators must exit the theater at the conclusion of the Awards Presentation. No food or drink items are to be brought into the Johnny Carson Theatre. A “cry” room is available upon request.

Other area teams qualifiying for the State One-Act Competition are:

Class C2

Ravenna

“Rex’s Exes,” performance at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Johnny Carson Theatre, Norfolk.

Written by: Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten

Director: Donna Lewandowski

Assistant Director: Kelley Jarzynka

Cast: Mateline Lyions, Hayden Hauge, Kaia Johnson, Margaret McCoy, Elijah Schroeder, Lainey Hervert, Noah Schroeder, Lilly Skaggs, Ehryn Schmidt, Samantha Bursaw, Avery Hoard.

Technical Crew: Treydan Anderson, Payge Aufdengarten, Hunter Douglas, William Fiddelke, Kennedy Hurt, Richard Kroll, Thomas Psota, Grady Rasmussen, Susan White, Aspyn Wick, Owen Woodward.

Southern Valley

“Marmalade Gumdrops,” performance at 6 p.m. Thursday at Johnny Carson Theatre, Norfolk.

Written by: Carol Lauck

Director: Ashley Blickenstaff

Assistant Director: Rebecca Jorgenson

Cast: Brianna Jorgenson, Kamden Bose, Ashlyn McAtee, Lily Holste, Elizabeth Meyers, Brianna Russell, Kyleah Branham, Laurel Stalder, Kolby Hunt, Rebekah Taylor.

Technical Crew: Vanesa Aguayo Limon, Brynn Bailey, Ann Bose, Trevor Brown, Dominic Comstock, Shyloh Gavierez, Draven Hill, Adeline Hunt, Rayn Johnson, Abree Karash, Shae Mitchell, Colby Noel, Carlyn Stephen, Alivia Taylor, Kadyn Willcock.

Class D1

Callaway

“We Are The Sea,” performance at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Johnny Carson Theatre, Norfolk.

Written by: Laura Lundgren Smith

Director: Darin Ellis, Hannah Beck, Joel Karg

Assistant Director(s): Hannah Beck, Joel Karg

Cast: Mya Weverka, Lauryn Johnson, Ava Pandorf, Taylor Ross, Joseph Sallach, Bo Brennan, Uotong Haidle, Harper Johnson, Talon Crago, Isabelle Stallbaumer, Irelyn Rosfeld, Owen Stallbaumer, Abby Stallbaumer, Deema Haidle, Sophia Doyle, Kaden Paulsen, Dawson Mason, Grant Hrupek.

Technical Crew: Addison Bailey, Jocelyn Bailey, Maggie Birkel, Giavanna Doyle, Joslyn Edgington, Skylar Ellison, Taylor Feddersen, Emalee Glendy, Jacob Heusman, Greeley Hrupek, Sharon Jones, Caleb McFate, Tesa Pandorf, Clinton Quandt, Joslyn Reiff, Lance Wooters.

Class D2

Wilcox-Hildreth

“And Then There Was One,” performance at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Johnny Carson Theatre, Norfolk.

Written by: Michael Druce

Director: Carolyn Hance/Matthew Harms

Assistant Director: Matthew Harms

Cast: Claire Ortgiesen, Logan Knaus, Makayla Johnson, Georgia Ramsey, Keegan Linden, McKinley Ritner, Elijah Pistulka, Keya Knaus, Chase Johnson, Sarah Jensen, Samuel Gruwell.

Technical Crew: Cara Bunger, Katelyn Bunger, Ryeann Ritner.

