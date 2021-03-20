Kearney High School has the largest ag education program enrollment in Nebraska with 600 students

The KHS faculty of Zimmer, Swotek and Noble teach all of those titles; however, some businesses have helped with instruction prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Those businesses include Pleasanton Meat Processing, Diva’s Floral Shop and Hilltop Pet Clinic.

Ag education courses are an opportunity to see what’s involved in ag-related careers. The program is among the many exploratory offerings at KHS.

“Even if they take these courses, but don’t go into it as a career, at least they looked into it,” Noble said.

Agriculture is Nebraska’s No, 1 industry, so agriculture is involved in 2 out of every 5 businesses. That means careers in any phase of agriculture are likely to tap a variety of talents, backgrounds and education.

Noble said there’s an emphasis at KHS for students to become well-rounded and community-minded.

He said the KHS chapter of FFA is an opportunity to develop more agricultural knowledge, test that knowledge in contests and perform community service.

“I really want to instill that we are a program that gives back to the community,” Noble said. He is the lead adviser for FFA. Swotek and Zimmer also are advisers.