Kearney High School Green Team planting trees to offset paper usage

KEARNEY — How many trees does Kearney High School use in terms of paper each year? The answer: 100.

The KHS Green Team, in partnership with the nonprofit Tree-Plenish, will be planting 130-plus saplings in the yards of local residents in order to offset Kearney High School’s paper usage. The event is being hosted by Kearney High School’s Green Team under the leadership of KHS students Kari Swenson and Sara Breinig.

According to Green Team Advisor Alison Klein, Tree-Plenish reached out to science teachers nationwide. “As soon as I read the email, I thought this would be a great project for the Green Team,” Klein stated.

Swenson, a senior at KHS, loved the Tree-Plenish idea immediately.

“I lead the Kearney High School Green Team as a way to raise awareness about environmental issues and to provide people with a way to get involved,” said Swenson. “As young people, the future of the world is in our hands.”

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, the 20-plus Green Team members have been working hard to plan the tree-planting event. They calculated how much paper the school uses during an academic year and converted that amount into a number of trees. The target goal of 100 trees was calculated based on paper-ordering trends.

The Green Team practices sustainability, a concept to meet our own needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. “Knowing what sustainability means and how to achieve it will become increasingly important,” said Swenson. “To achieve sustainability, the human race needs to learn to exist in harmony with the rest of nature.”

The Green Team students marketed the event to the local community and invited residents to order saplings for their property. On the day of the event, volunteer teams from Kearney High School Green Team and partnering Career and Technical Organizations will plant the saplings in the yards of residents that requested them. The tree planting event will be taking place at 8 a.m. April 23. Volunteers will meet at the Scott D. Morris Institute doors of KHS.

Trees can be purchased through March 29 at http://tpevents.org/school/2066. The trees are $5 each and include a choice of Red Maple, Blue Spruce and Northern Red Oak. Trees also may be purchased as a donation, and the club will find a homeowner to accept the tree sapling. When completing the form, indicate “donation” after your name. To volunteer to help with tree planting, click the link on the event website.

The Kearney High School Green Team is hosting this event in partnership with Tree-Plenish, a student-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization striving to build sustainable communities through youth engagement. Together with students from Kearney High School, Tree-Plenish hopes to drive Kearney toward a sustainable future.

“The Tree-Plenish project is a great project because it allows students to take action to support our school and community using these three pillars of sustainable decision making,” said Klein. “Our students understand that materials are needed to support learning and that we value these resources. The economic component is great because the sapling trees are only $5, which means more people would be able to participate and support this tree planting project.”

Swenson, a KHS senior, has lived in Kearney since she was five and stated it will forever hold a place in her heart.

“I feel a responsibility to give back to this wonderful community that I call home,” Swenson said. “When people come together to better their community, it generates hope. It lets people know that there are others around them who care about their wellbeing and their home. Planting trees in the Kearney community will not only help offset the amount of paper used by Kearney High School each year, but it will also bring the joys of nature closer to our family and friends.”

Klein stated, “Supporting projects like Tree-plenish empowers our students in taking action to be active members of the community.”