Kearney High School brings home scads of art awards

KEARNEY — Nineteen students from Kearney High School received 24 awards from the Scholastic Art Awards.
Together they received 12 Gold Key Awards, five Silver Key Awards and seven Honorable Mention Awards. Students who received a Gold Key Award will be moving onto the next round judging at the national level.
Gold Key — Camden Baker, Victoria Bautista, Vivianne Beck, Gracie Boe, Nina Erickson, Elle Hewitt (2), Bree McClenahan, Kari Swenson (2), Trista Tennant and Travianna Tighe.
Silver Key — Vivianne Beck, Laila Frisius, Rilynn Lutt, Bree McClenahan and Sydney Peterson.
Honorable Mention — Sofie Albers, McKenna Baer, Tyrique Detter, Nina Erickson, Mackenzie Krull, Shelby Prascher and Sophia Strong.
The Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska Recognition Ceremony will be 12:30-12:50 p.m. Saturday at the Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administrative Center. A snow date is scheduled for March 12.
See an exhibition of the artwork until March 31 on the second, third, fourth and fifth floors of the OPS Teacher Administrative Center at 3215 Cuming St. in Omaha.