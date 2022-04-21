Kearney High School assistant speech coach promoted

KEARNEY — Michelle Bombeck has been selected as the Kearney High School head speech coach for the 2022-23 school year.

Bombeck has been teaching oral communications for the past two years, which includes the following courses: forensics (advanced speech), public speaking, communication arts, stagecraft and beginning acting. She has been the head coach for one-act and the assistant coach for the KHS speech team for the past two years.

“There has been a long-standing tradition of excellence in both the one-act play production and speech teams at Kearney High School,” Bombeck said. “Our students have competed at the top level in the state in each of these activities. The students in each of these teams participate in a number of activities and many are at the top of their classes academically. It is an honor to work with them.”

Kearney High School has 75-100 students participating each year under the competitive theatrics umbrella, which includes both One-Act and speech.

“One of the best things about being a coach in performing arts is working with such a diverse group of individuals. We all have the opportunity to bring our ideas and experiences to the table and creatively find a way to collectively express those ideas,” Bombeck said.

“Since arriving at Kearney High, Mrs. Bombeck has done an excellent job of recruiting and motivating our performing arts students to achieve their goals in One-Act as well as speech,” said Ryan Hogue, KHS assistant principal and activities/athletic director.

In Bombeck’s two years at KHS, she led her students as a head coach in One-Act plays to state this past season and finished as Class A state runner-up in speech as an assistant coach in 2021.

Bombeck stated that speech team isn’t just about writing a speech, memorizing it and delivering it. Competitive speech involves a variety of different types of speeches including interpretation. Competitions are weekly, beginning in early January and continuing through the state meet in mid-March.

“Being a part of this team requires a high level of commitment and dedication to the art for many months of the year,” Bombeck said. “This is yet another reason why I love coaching this activity so much!”

Bombeck will complete the Transitional Certification Program at UNK in May, earning her 7-12 language arts endorsement, and she obtained her undergraduate degree in communication studies from University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Bombeck is replacing Katie Sladek, who is moving to Beatrice.

Michelle and Nathan Bombeck have two daughters in college, Lillian and Layla. Both young women were actively involved in One-Act and speech during their years at Kearney High School.