Kearney High receives Outstanding Musical Theatre Performance awards

There were a total of 12 Outstanding Musical Theatre awards given; five awards given to Class A schools, five to the top Class B schools and two junior high performances. This year was the ninth annual awards for the Nebraska High School Theatre Academy.

“The Kearney High students who participated in bringing this musical to life have a lot to be proud of with this production. Our three adjudicators had great compliments for the acting as well as the technical elements of the show,” said Vicky DeWald, KHS theater teacher. “At the end of the day, after the NHSTA awards performance, we asked our students if it was worth all the work and effort to achieve this award, and they responded with a resounding, ‘YES!’ It seems like this award will be an annual goal for our creative team, performers and tech students from now on.”