Kearney High receives Outstanding Musical Theatre Performance awards

OMAHA — The Kearney High School production of “Guys & Dolls” recently received the Outstanding Musical Theatre Performance Award from the Nebraska High School Theater Association.
On June 5, the KHS cast performed “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” on the Orpheum stage in Omaha. The “Guys & Dolls” cast received four awards:
- Outstanding Musical Theatre Performance Award, KHS Cast and Crew
- Outstanding Supporting Cast members, Wednesday Fielder and Reggie Shriner
- Outstanding Lead Actors, Isabella Engberg, Layla Rivera and Henry Stelling
- Jimmy Award Nominees (given annually to recognize musical theatre performances by high school students in the United States), Isabella Engberg and Henry Stelling.
There were a total of 12 Outstanding Musical Theatre awards given; five awards given to Class A schools, five to the top Class B schools and two junior high performances. This year was the ninth annual awards for the Nebraska High School Theatre Academy.
Kearney High has previously won three Outstanding Musical Theatre Performance awards, as well as numerous Jimmy Award nominees and individual awards.
“Guys and Dolls” is an exciting and funny golden age classic American musical.
“The Kearney High students who participated in bringing this musical to life have a lot to be proud of with this production. Our three adjudicators had great compliments for the acting as well as the technical elements of the show,” said Vicky DeWald, KHS theater teacher. “At the end of the day, after the NHSTA awards performance, we asked our students if it was worth all the work and effort to achieve this award, and they responded with a resounding, ‘YES!’ It seems like this award will be an annual goal for our creative team, performers and tech students from now on.”