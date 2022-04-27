Kearney High raises funds for Ukraine; community sending over $16k

KEARNEY — Kearney High School has raised $3,200 for Opava, Kearney’s sister city in the Czech Republic, as part of the Kearney Sister City-Opava Help Ukraine Fund.

Opava has been assisting refugees from neighboring Ukraine since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24. Opava sits 200 miles west of the Ukrainian border.

Kearney High School’s Student Council donated $2,000. The boys and girls soccer teams raised $700 at their games against Grand Island Senior High School April 18, while Straka Investments and Lind Financial each contributed $250 to that effort. The total donation is $3,200.

“We thank all for their participation and generosity,” Scott Steinbrook, varsity soccer coach, said.

That money will be sent to Opava next week, along with $13,781 in public donations. The Kearney Area Community Foundation is handling the account and will send a check for $16,981, according to Judi Sickler, president and executive director of KACF.

Several weeks ago, Kearney sent $10,000 to Opava. Since the war began, more than 1,000 refugees, mostly mothers and small children, have come to or passed through Opava and “hundreds more in surrounding areas,” the city’s lord mayor, Tomas Navratil, said in an e-mail to the Kearney Hub several weeks ago.

“Over 110 young children are already in school in Opava, learning Czech and trying to integrate into our society, and this number is constantly growing. Hundreds more children are learning from Ukraine online. We are grateful to the citizens of Kearney who decided to help these people and organized a fundraiser,” Navratil added.

Contributions are still welcome. They can be sent to kearneyfoundation.org/help-ukraine or mailed to o KACF at 412 W. 48th St., Kearney NE 68845.