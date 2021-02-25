Kearney High principal Chris Loofe moving to new position at Kearney Public Schools

KEARNEY — Kearney High School’s principal has been selected as the new director of finance for the school district.

KHS Prinicipal Chris Loofe will be taking over the director of finance position at Kearney Public Schools from Chris Nelson, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Nelson is in his 11th year as finance director at KPS.

Loofe has been principal at KHS for the past three years. Loofe will be replaced by Jeff Ganz, who has been principal at Sunrise Middle School since 2012.

“We are excited about these changes to our leadership team,” said Superintendent Kent Edwards. “Dr. Loofe’s experience and extensive knowledge about our school system made him the perfect candidate to fulfill the finance role and easily move forward with our strategic plan. Mr. Ganz has demonstrated exceptional skills as principal and was a natural choice for Kearney High School. Both men will serve our district and our school community with passion and pride.”

At KHS, Loofe said he is extremely proud of the hard work and efforts of the faculty, staff members and students during the pandemic.

