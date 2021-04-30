Kearney High musical featuring powerful, witty ‘Matilda’ now through Sunday

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Theatre and Music departments present the Tony Award-winning production, “Matilda the Musical,” opening today at 7 p.m. and continuing through Sunday.

Based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl, the story follows Matilda, a girl with extraordinary wit and intelligence — along with psychokinetic powers — who must navigate a world of cruel adults as well as her heartless family. In 2010, British script writer Dennis Kelly created the musical with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The cast features 80 students under the direction of Vicky DeWald, director of theater, and Clayton Moyer, director of music.

Performances are 7 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Kearney High School, 2702 W. 11th St. Advance tickets are $15 for general admission or $8 for students. At the door, general admission is $20 or $10 for students.