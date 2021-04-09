Kearney High, Kearney Public Library partner to offer students bigger digital variety

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools students now have access to more than 56,000 e-books and audiobooks through a partnership with the Kearney Public Library.
Through the Sora e-reader app, students can access an array of titles in the Kearney Public Library collection.
Kearney High School librarian Stefanie Green had been in talks with KPL for a while about finding a way to provide students access to KPL’s collection.
“One gap that I saw is Kearney High School or Kearney Public students don’t have access to KPL materials. Some had library cards but they aren’t close (to the library) and parents couldn’t get there,” she explained.
KPS and KPL began working together last summer to make it a reality. Green learned about the SoraConnect program through an ESU professional development program.
Sora is the student version of OverDrive, a community version of online books. OverDrive serves a growing network of 65,000 libraries and schools in 84 countries. Sora was one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2019.
“We are incredibly excited about the extended reading opportunities this partnership will bring our students,” said Green. “Thanks to SoraConnect and Kearney Public Library, our K-12 students will now have access to thousands of additional e-books and audiobooks. We will be working hard to get as many students as possible signed up and connected before summer break.”
Before gaining access to KPL’s collection, Kearney students could obtain about 7,000 titles digitally through a consortium with ESU 10. Students now have access to approximately 56,000 titles through KPL, including 32,000 e-books and 24,000 audiobooks. Middle and elementary students will only be able to use titles at their levels.
KPS students do not need a public library card to access literature on the Sora app, and they can check out titles anywhere and anytime on a computer, tablet or smartphone.
KPL Director Matthew Williams said, “We are excited to share our resources with a population in Kearney that can be challenging to reach. Many youth aren’t able to access our physical building because they are dependent on someone else to bring them here. This partnership provides an easy and safe way for students to get access to age-appropriate materials within a system that they are already familiar and to have a tie to KPL. And, by providing access, the youth will become aware of digital resources we have to offer, and not just the tangible items in our building.”
Green has told a few classes about the app so far. During a recent meeting of a book club at KHS, Green walked the students through the process of signing up for the app. Many of the students were excited about listening to more audiobooks through the app. KHS senior Cherry Zhao prefers physical copies of books, but she said finds herself often using digital apps to access books, especially audiobooks.
Green is excited to see how students and educators will use the electronic titles that are now at their fingertips.
“It really is so new that we are trying to get the word out to see where it goes from here,” she said.