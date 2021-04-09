Kearney High, Kearney Public Library partner to offer students bigger digital variety

Before gaining access to KPL’s collection, Kearney students could obtain about 7,000 titles digitally through a consortium with ESU 10. Students now have access to approximately 56,000 titles through KPL, including 32,000 e-books and 24,000 audiobooks. Middle and elementary students will only be able to use titles at their levels.

KPS students do not need a public library card to access literature on the Sora app, and they can check out titles anywhere and anytime on a computer, tablet or smartphone.

KPL Director Matthew Williams said, “We are excited to share our resources with a population in Kearney that can be challenging to reach. Many youth aren’t able to access our physical building because they are dependent on someone else to bring them here. This partnership provides an easy and safe way for students to get access to age-appropriate materials within a system that they are already familiar and to have a tie to KPL. And, by providing access, the youth will become aware of digital resources we have to offer, and not just the tangible items in our building.”