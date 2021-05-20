Kearney High grad translator of images, creative communicator

KEARNEY — As a graphic designer, Elijah Carson conveys a message with images.
“I talk with a client or an individual and interpret what the client wants to show other people,” Carson said. “I try to pinpoint how my clients want to portray themselves. I translate that into images and graphics so other people can know what my clients are representing.”
In its simplest form, Carson sees himself as a translator: “I take other people’s ideas, what they put into words, and then I translate that into images.”
On the business side, the Kearney High School 18-year-old senior offers his skills in paintings, drawing/ink creations and murals.
Carson said he enjoys creating large-scale works, often located on exterior walls of buildings. When working with a client on a mural, Carson starts with a meeting.
“We all sit down and I ask a series of questions,” he said. “What are they trying to say? What are the words that come to mind when they think of their message? I take that and make a few rough sketches, and we go through and pick out some elements they like along with colors and things like that.”
Next he will take photographs of the wall and Photoshop his images onto the wall so the client can see how the project can come together. He also needs to take into consideration how the images will be seen, something he says is the main challenge of creating a mural.
“When I create a design, I try to limit myself in my approach and be aware of how it looks,” Carson said. “If I was looking at it up close or 100 yards away, would I still come away with the same understanding of what the mural is trying to say? That might mean choosing simpler words or using bigger and bolder lines, just so the image is the same no matter where you are looking at it.”
Charlotte Kaeding, Carson’s art instructor at Kearney High School, acknowledges her student’s desire to create art as well as his influence on other students — and the school.
“Carson is a positive driving force in our art department,” his teacher said. “He loves to be creative and share that with the people around him. Anytime he can use his artistic skills to be helpful, he is all about it. Currently, I have Carson in Bearcat Design, our in-house internship for graphic design. Carson is a huge part of this class. He is always willing to jump in and do projects and is a great collaborator.”
On his website, Carson writes about his passion for art along with his cognitive challenges.
“Art is my way of showing the world what I see, my perception, my thoughts, my emotions,” he writes. “I create because it’s the only form of communication that I feel can show the complexity of the mind. Having dyslexia and often seeing things backwards or upside down, from a young age I found art to be comforting.”
Carson could express himself without worrying about spelling or the “correct answer.”
“I found myself drawn to ink early in my artistic career, amazed by the duality of the line, thin and unopposing by itself, when combined with others it can create a finished piece. Not unlike my mind, which can often seem just like a bunch of unorganized thoughts backwards and wrong, but when those thoughts are combined, a clear idea is formed.”
From an early age, Carson found himself drawn to art. He especially found himself attracted to graffiti on train cars where he grew up in Denver and also after moving to Kearney six years ago.
“I have dyslexia, which means I struggle with reading and writing,” he said. “If I struggle with reading and writing, images are the way to go. I found myself drawing on the side of my homework — everywhere. I was drawn to it because I could say what I was trying to say without having to mess with words and grammar. I think I have a heightened sense of communicating with art.”
Carson contributed his skills and talent to projects at Kearney High School. He recently designed the program cover and posters for the school’s one-act play. In the community he also volunteers on the Youth Advisory Board where he sees himself as a voice for youths. Carson designed a mural for the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kaeding, his art teacher, sees Carson’s community projects as a benefit for everyone and a way for the artist to gain experience.
“Carson also has taken up a special interest in screen printing, specifically posters,” Kaeding noted. “This fall Carson built a screen printing table and printed large KHS posters for our whole school. This was a great example of his desire to share art with his community.”
After graduating, Carson plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he hopes to study studio art and graphic art.