Kearney High grad translator of images, creative communicator

“When I create a design, I try to limit myself in my approach and be aware of how it looks,” Carson said. “If I was looking at it up close or 100 yards away, would I still come away with the same understanding of what the mural is trying to say? That might mean choosing simpler words or using bigger and bolder lines, just so the image is the same no matter where you are looking at it.”

Charlotte Kaeding, Carson’s art instructor at Kearney High School, acknowledges her student’s desire to create art as well as his influence on other students — and the school.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Carson is a positive driving force in our art department,” his teacher said. “He loves to be creative and share that with the people around him. Anytime he can use his artistic skills to be helpful, he is all about it. Currently, I have Carson in Bearcat Design, our in-house internship for graphic design. Carson is a huge part of this class. He is always willing to jump in and do projects and is a great collaborator.”

On his website, Carson writes about his passion for art along with his cognitive challenges.