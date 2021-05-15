Kearney High grad thrust onto the front lines of COVID-19

KEARNEY — When Aliana Schoone was a preschooler, she would don small pink scrubs and pretend to be a doctor.
She had no idea that she’d be doing that for real before she graduated from high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schoone, a senior at Kearney High School, became a certified nursing assistant at CHI Health Good Samaritan in April 2019. “I always had an interest in helping people. I’ve wanted to be a nurse ever since I was little,” she said.
Good Sam assigned her to the Nursing Resource Team, or the “float pool.” She did basic nursing skills wherever she was most needed, “doing whatever patients needed to make them happy,” she said.
Then came COVID-19.
At that time, COVID had closed schools, so she could do her school work online and work at Good Sam the rest of the week.
Initially, Schoone helped nurses get in and out of their personal protective equipment. Working three 12-hour shifts each week, she mopped floors every two to four hours.
“Once they decided to allow CNAs into the rooms, I would put on PPE and help turn patients. It was intimidating for a while, but I helped people who really needed help,” she said.
“We called the PPE ‘bunny suits.’ At first it took about 15 minutes to put them on, but after I got used to it, it didn’t take as long,” she said. The PPE included the “bunny suit” and a top gown. Initially, PPE was in short supply, so if it developed holes, duct tape was used to repair it. PPE had to be changed between patients.
When the hospital closed the operating rooms for all but essential surgery, operating room nurses helped with routine chores like cleaning “or whatever else the hospital needed. You’d go where they needed the greatest help,” she said.
Good Sam brought in traveling nurses to give regular staff members some relief.
Liaison with families
Schoone also served as a liaison between the hospital and the families of COVID patients, who were not permitted to visit their loved ones.
“Phones were ringing off the hook. People called to ask about loved ones. I would help them FaceTime with their loved ones. I’d have to listen to nurses tell families that their loved ones had passed on. It was hard to see that. I kept thinking that if COVID wasn’t here, that wasn’t something I’d probably hear. The staffs were worn out,” she said.
As it unfolded, Schoone watched and learned. She helped with some Code Blues, a medical emergency such as cardiac or respiratory arrest.
Late last fall, when COVID cases soared, some COVID patients had to be doubled-up in rooms when possible (“two positives, both on ventilators.”) Monitors were brought up from hospital operating rooms.
When her shift was over, she would take a shower at the hospital, not at home, to lessen chances of taking COVID home. Despite all that, Schoone tested positive for COVID-19 in September, then was re-exposed and tested positive again in October.
She lost her senses of taste and smell but had few other symptoms. She took a two-week break from her job at Good Sam.
Anne Kraus, director of the nursing resource team at Good Sam, said, “Aliana Schoone was a true asset to the team during the COVID pandemic. She signed up for several needed overnight shifts and was one of the first to step in and learn how to teach others how to take on and off their personal protective equipment.”
Kraus added, “All team members and her patients appreciated her can-do and positive attitude during a stressful time.”
Learning on the job
The only training Schoone had was the 72-hour certified nursing assistant class in 2019, where she had learned to take blood pressures, bathe patients, help guide them to the bathroom and much more.
She also had taken several classes in the KHS Health Science Program of Study and belongs to school organizations like Family Career and Community Leaders of America, the National Honor Society and Future Health Professionals, of which she is KHS chapter president and the vice president of media relations for the statewide chapter.
In addition, she is involved with Educators Rising, a high school organization for future teachers. “As a nurse, you teach patients how to take care of themselves,” she said.
Her father Dale is an EMT in Minden who works at the Minden Machine Shop. He contracted COVID in August. Her mother, Nicole, is a sixth-grade math teacher at Jones Middle School in Minden. The family lives in Minden, but Schoone has attended school in Kearney since seventh grade.
‘Life is precious’
After graduating from KHS this spring, she will study pre-nursing at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and continue her education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Kearney campus.
She feels fortunate to have been on the front lines for COVID-19. “Little did I know that I’d get to do all this. COVID flipped the world around in matter of days and weeks. One day I didn’t have to wear a mask; the next day, I had to put on a full-fledged PPE suit,” she said.
“I learned a lot. I met a lot of great people. I liked all the hands-on training and being able to use those skills. Despite losing some patients, I think I really benefited,” Schoone said. “But that was a completely different world, and I hope we won’t encounter that again.”
She added, “I also learned that life is really precious. You never know how quickly it can change.”