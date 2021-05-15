Kearney High grad thrust onto the front lines of COVID-19

KEARNEY — When Aliana Schoone was a preschooler, she would don small pink scrubs and pretend to be a doctor.

She had no idea that she’d be doing that for real before she graduated from high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schoone, a senior at Kearney High School, became a certified nursing assistant at CHI Health Good Samaritan in April 2019. “I always had an interest in helping people. I’ve wanted to be a nurse ever since I was little,” she said.

Good Sam assigned her to the Nursing Resource Team, or the “float pool.” She did basic nursing skills wherever she was most needed, “doing whatever patients needed to make them happy,” she said.

Then came COVID-19.

At that time, COVID had closed schools, so she could do her school work online and work at Good Sam the rest of the week.

Initially, Schoone helped nurses get in and out of their personal protective equipment. Working three 12-hour shifts each week, she mopped floors every two to four hours.

“Once they decided to allow CNAs into the rooms, I would put on PPE and help turn patients. It was intimidating for a while, but I helped people who really needed help,” she said.