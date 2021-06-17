Kearney High grad, other students, honored by Gov. Ricketts for perfect ACT scores

LINCOLN — Some of the state’s brightest young minds, including recent Kearney High School graduate Matthew Dahlke, were in the spotlight at the state Capitol on Wednesday morning.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Matthew Blomstedt, the state education commissioner, recognized 31 high school graduates from across the state who achieved a rare academic feat: a perfect 36 on the ACT. A majority of the 31 students and their parents gathered in the Capitol’s Rotunda for Wednesday’s ceremony.

“You’re a special class,” the governor said. “Every year we have a number of students who achieve the top score on the ACT, but the Class of 2021 is different because you had to go through a pandemic on top of all the regular challenges of achieving a top score.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Getting a 36 is certainly rare — only .001% of students in the nation who take the test can make that claim.

No students achieved a perfect score on the SAT, and any juniors who got a 36 on the ACT will be recognized next year.

Ricketts also took the opportunity Wednesday to make a pitch to the young people of this state: “We want you here in Nebraska.”