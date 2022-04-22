Kearney High FBLA recognized with top honors at state keadership conference

KEARNEY — Nebraska’s best and brightest high school students recently competed at the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference.

They showcased their talents as future business leaders and vied for the opportunity to represent Nebraska at the National Leadership Conference this summer in Chicago.

Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America held its State Leadership Conference April 11-13 in Kearney. Participants from across Nebraska attended the event to enhance their business skills, expand their networks and participate in more than 60 business and business-related competitive events.

The Kearney High School Chapter of FBLA was recognized for earning the Gold Seal Award of Merit and earning a Sweepstakes Award. The Gold Seal Award of Merit recognizes the top chapters within each state.

Kearney's chapter was also recognized for completing the Connect to Business project, Feed Nebraska project, Go Green project, iGive project, Seven Up and StepUp2Tech project. The chapter was recognized for contributing to March of Dimes and a VIP contribution to Nebraska FBLA Foundation Trust.

These awards and recognitions required all members to participate in some way throughout the year. There are 34 members in the KHS chapter this year.

The national qualifiers include:

- 1st Place Future Business Leader – Isabella Cao

- 1st Place Mobile App Development – Andy Vu

- 2nd Place Community Service Project – Isabella Cao

- 2nd Place Introduction to FBLA – Lincoln Sanny

- 2nd Place Job Interview – Isabella Cao

- 3rd Place Broadcast Journalism – Isabella Cao

- 3rd Place Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure – Lincoln Sanny

Individual and team awards include.

- 4th Place Health Care Administration – Joe Paysen

- 4th Place Impromptu Speaking – Isabella Cao

- 4th Place Job Interview – Shameel Aubeelauck

- 4th Place Marketing – Carson Nichols

- 4th Place Website Design – Jackson Bokenkamp

- 5th Place Business Management – Taylor Wickham

- 5th Place Introduction to Business Concepts – Lincoln Sanny

- 5th Place Political Science – Joe Paysen

- 6th Place Business Law – Winston Chu

- 6th Place Local Chapter Annual Business Report – Isabella Cao, Shameel Aubeelauck and Winston Chu

- 6th Public Service Announcement – Jackson Bokenkamp

- 7th Place Marketing – Winston Chu & Carter Cochran

- 8th Place Business Management – Brodie McConville & Lincoln Sanny

- 8th Place Computer Problem Solving – Andy Vu

- 8th Place Economics – Taylor Wickham

- Honorable Mention Economics – Isabella Cao

- Honorable Mention Health Care Administration – Lincoln Sanny

- Honorable Mention Introduction to FBLA – Olivia Paysen

- Honorable Mention Political Science – Taylor Wickham

- Semi-Finalist Job Interview – Shameel Aubeelauck, Isabella Cao, Taylor Wickham

- Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA – Isabella Cao and Shameel Aubeelauck

- All-State Quality Member Award – Shameel Aubeelauck, Isabella Cao and Andy Vu

Isabella Cao was recognized for completing her second term as the Nebraska FBLA State Parliamentarian. Tennille Allison was recognized for completing a three-year term on the Nebraska FBLA Board of Directors.

The awards are part of a comprehensive national competitive events program sponsored by FBLA-PBL that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers.

In addition to the competitions, students attended educational workshops, networked with students from across the state and attended a motivational keynote.