Kearney High eSports team finishes on top in inaugural season

KEARNEY — Kearney High eSports finished out their first year with two more state championships.

This was Kearney High’s first year participating in eSports (electronic sports), and proved to be a successful year for the program. KHS joined the Nebraska Schools eSports Association NSESA, and the Kearney team took first at state during the winter season playing Mario Kart 8.

Success continued into the 2022 spring season. Kearney competed in the following three titles during the spring season: SMITE, StarCraft II and Smash Bros Ultimate. The regular season ended in mid-March. The playoffs for each title was very competitive, and Kearney High eSports was able to place their SMITE team in the top four and two individual players in the top four under the StarCraft II title. Both StarCraft II players learned how to play the game this season.

Kearney had seven students qualify for the state championship. The event was held April 30 at York College.

SMITE

Coach: Nate Garringer

SMITE Team: Cole Stauss, Caleb Stauss, Lucky Potter, Anthony Kratzer and Dean Schulte

Regular Season: five wins, one Loss (Platteview)

Playoffs: Final Four

State Championship: first place, defeated Beatrice in round one and Lincoln High in the final round

StarCraft II

Coach: David Gifford

Player: Samuel Oleson

Regular Season: Undefeated

Playoffs: Final Four

State Championship: first place, defeated Lexington in round one and Gretna in the final round

StarCraft II

Player: Garret Turman

Regular Season: Undefeated

Playoffs: Final Four

State Championship: third place, defeated by Gretna in round one and defeated Lexington in round one