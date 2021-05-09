 Skip to main content
Kearney High builders to unveil 2021 tech house project
Kearney High builders to unveil 2021 tech house project

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Construction Tech program will showcase its 2021 house next week.

The open house is planned 4-8 p.m. Monday at 4808 16th Ave. Place, according to Jeff Shield, construction tech instructor and head of the Industrial Technology Department at KHS.

The last time the construction tech program showcased its house-building project was in 2019. There was no open house in 2020 because of the pandemic.

More information about Monday’s open house and the project’s supporters will be included in the upcoming Weekend Hub.

