Kearney High boys close out Discoverers in extra time

KEARNEY — In a back-and-forth battle, it appeared that Kearney High and Columbus would head to a shootout to determine the winner of Tuesday’s match at Kearney High.

The Bearcats had a different plan, scoring two goals in the final two minutes of extra time to earn a 2-0 victory.

This is the third time that the Kearney High boys have gone to extra time this season and they have won all three.

“That’s kind of been the theme of our last several weeks, as games go down to the wire and to overtimes, but it’s just a credit to our kids,” Kearney High coach Scott Steinbrook said. “I think our seniors set the tone. Your senior leaders, your senior captains, they kind of set the tone and they just have a positive energy and outlook about them. That trickles all the way down through the guys on the field, the bench was engaged tonight and that means a lot to us.”

With 1:21 remaining in the second overtime period, midfielder Zach Kounovsky headed a goal into the back of the net off an assist from Ryland Garrett to give Kearney a 1-0 lead. Less than a minute later, Garrett took advantage of a quickly set free kick and launched the ball into the goal to seal the victory.

Having 10 corner kicks in the match, the Bearcats had a plethora of opportunities to score, but weren’t able to do it until the closing minutes.

“We had so many corner kicks, so many set pieces and so many long throw-in opportunities,” Steinbrook said. “We were knocking at the door literally all night long and we just couldn’t get that final touch.”

Kearney goalie Nathan Hibberd finished the match with seven saves, posting his sixth shutout of the year.

After starting the season 1-2, Kearney High has gone 9-2 in its last 11 contests to finish 10-4. They have been involved in several tightly-contested matches, which has helped prepare them for postseason play.

“That’s what it takes to win in the postseason,” Steinbrook said. “We’ve positioned ourselves with a good seed and a strong finish to the year. That type of energy, emotion and execution is what it takes to win in the district and state tournaments.”

Fouls began to pile up for the frustrated Discoverers near the end of the match, as they finished with 20 on the night.

Prior to facing off against the Bearcats, Columbus had only given up 15 goals on the season. In a defensive battle, stamina and perseverance played a big role in the closing minutes.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys for the way they hung in there and battled a really good Columbus team,” Steinbrook said. “That is a really, really good Columbus team that we played tonight.”

With the regular season now complete, the Bearcats are shifting their focus towards districts, where they will first take on Papillion-LaVista at home on Monday.

“Getting at least one home game is huge for us,” Steinbrook said. “In the district tournament our geography helps us. We’re used to getting on a bus and traveling, but when you put metro teams on a bus out here on a school night at six o’clock, it’s just out of their comfort zone. So we feel like playing at home is an advantage for us.”