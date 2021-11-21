Kearney High and Horizon Middle school principals humbly receive principal awards

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Association of Secondary School Principals awarded Horizon Middle School Principal Clint Edwards as the Region IV Principal of the Year and Kearney High School assistant principal and activities director Ryan Hogue as the Region IV Assistant Principal of the Year.
Edwards has been the principal at Horizon Middle School since 2019. Prior to Horizon, Edwards worked as assistant principal (2011-2012) and dean of students (2008-2011) at Kearney High School. Before coming to Kearney, he worked as activities director at McCook High School and language arts teacher and coach at Columbus High School.
Edwards is a proud Kearney Public Schools graduate. He has an English degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University, a master of arts in educational leadership from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and most recently his educational specialist degree from Doane University.
“I am honored to have received this recognition,” Edwards said. “I would not be able to accomplish anything without the support of my family. My wife, Vickie, is so supportive, and I am blessed to have her in my life. I am fortunate to work for one of the best school districts in the state, and the support I receive from coworkers is second to none. Kearney Public Schools has the best teachers, students and families.
“Horizon Middle School is a special place. I could not ask for a better place to work. Coming to work every day is exciting due to the people I see in the halls. Winning an award like this is due to a team effort, and I work with a fantastic team at HMS. It is humbling to receive an award, but this one means a lot coming from my peers in this region. I want to thank them all for their support over the years.”
Hogue has been the assistant principal/activities director at KHS since 2018. Before KHS, Hogue served as the assistant principal/activities director in Broken Bow. Hogue’s first teaching position was at Deshler Public Schools where he was a social sciences/PE teacher, head boys basketball coach and activities director.
Hogue is a certified athletic administrator, which is a certification from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He has a social science/PE degree from Peru State, a master of arts in educational leadership and educational specialist degrees from Doane College.
“I would like to say how honored I am to receive this award from a tremendous organization that does so much for our profession. I am also humbled as there are so many deserving in our region and school district,” said Hogue. “I am very fortunate to be a part of a great school district, leadership team at KPS and administrative team at Kearney High School. This award reflects on our entire team at KHS, how great we work together and how we all support our students in and outside of the classroom. I would also like to thank all of the teachers, coaches, sponsors and stakeholders we have at KPS, they are second to none. I would like to thank my wife Jenny and our children, Addison and Hudson, for supporting me in my profession. My wife and I love Kearney, and we have found the perfect place to raise our family.”