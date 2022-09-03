Kearney High alum reflects on graduating high school 80 years ago

KEARNEY — When Wendell Muller was a freshman in high school, he would ride his bike or a horse three miles to a neighbor’s home in order to catch a ride to school.

Muller graduated from Kearney’s Longfellow High School in 1942. At the age of 97, Muller is one of the oldest living KHS alumni in Kearney.

Kearney Public Schools is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. The school will be honoring KHS graduates from the former Longfellow school with posts on the KPS Facebook and website. KPS will also highlight 150 notable KHS graduates from past to present on Facebook and the KPS website.

Muller grew up on a farm in rural Kearney County between Newark and Lowell. After finishing eighth grade at Olive Branch, a one-room country school, he opted to attend high school in Kearney. Muller went from being the only person in his class to having about 160 classmates.

“It was kind of hard to make the transition,” Muller said.

Muller knew he would be a farmer one day and took two hours of vocational agriculture classes each day. He began forming bonds with his classmates through his ag classes and FFA.

“I was just born a farmer. That’s all I had in my blood,” Muller said with a laugh.

Before school started each day, Muller would get up early to help with chores on the farm. At 14, he earned a school permit, and he would pick up two other students on the way to school. He’d also pick up 10 gallon cans of milk from other farms and deliver them to the creamery in Kearney. His drive into town would often take about an hour each day.

“I think at one time I probably had five or six stops on the way into town to pick up milk,” he said.

One of the biggest boosts to agriculture at the time was rural electrification in the early 1940s, Muller said. He recalls his grandfather being “real progressive” and owned a 32-volt electric generator. They were able to have an electric light in their home rather than kerosene lamps.

At school, Muller played the baritone horn in the concert band, and he was on the stage crew for the school plays. During his senior year, he planned to be on the stage crew, but he wound up cast in the play as a police officer.

“A lot of time we had practice at night, and I didn’t know if the folks would put up with that or not, but they did,” Muller said.

In December of Muller’s senior year, Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan, the impetus for the U.S. entering World War II.

“I was never in the service, but it just kind of upset all of our lives in and out of high school,” he recalled.

The school’s principal at the time, Dwight Williams, served as a major in the quartermaster corps at Fort Riley, Kansas. The school honored him with his photo in his military uniform on the cover of The Log, the school’s yearbook. Muller entered the draft, but he was never called to serve.

“I got pretty close to being drafted, then they started getting farm deferments for farm kids, so I got deferred from that,” he explained.

He graduated from high school at the age of 17. While he didn’t have a graduation party, he did receive a wristwatch from his parents.

“It was a nice wristwatch. I wish I still had it. I don’t know what ever happened to it. It was one of those you had to wind,” he said.

After graduation, Muller continued to farm. He attended a youth group in Minden that hosted dances and programs once a month. It was there he met his wife, Doris. The couple got married on June 25, 1950, the day North Korea invaded South Korea.

“I was a married person, so I missed that. I slipped in the crack there,” Muller said about not being drafted for the Korean War.

Muller purchased his own farm in 1950, and the couple had three daughters who attended school in Minden. In the early 1960s, Muller began working at a fertilizer plant in Kearney and was the manager for many years. He continued to work on his farm, and he still owns the land, renting it to a nephew.

The Mullers have eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The couple lived on their farm for 58 years before moving to Kearney. They were married for nearly 60 years before Doris’ death in 2010.

Muller finds everything going “wireless” a bit scary, but he is still optimistic for future generations.

“I think I have a probably a good outlook for them,” he said.