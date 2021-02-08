 Skip to main content
Kearney has lowest municipal property tax levy in Nebraska
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney again has the lowest property tax levy among Nebraska’s first class municipalities.

That’s according to a city of Kearney press release that says Kearney’s levy of 14.887 cents per $100 of assessed valuation is Nebraska’s lowest.

Second place goes to Scottsbluff, with a levy of 22.2 cents.

Cities are classified as first class if they have more than 5,000 in population.

Kearney’s municipal tax levy of about 15 cents translates into $298 in property taxes on a house valued at $200,000.

“This is especially significant considering the scope and level of services provided in Kearney, City Manager Michael Morgan said. “This shows the value of local government to residents, the services received — streets, parks, police, fire, library and airport — are provided with a very low property tax burden,” Morgan said.

Mayor Stan Clouse said, “The City Council is very proud of our city administration and employees for once again having one of the lowest municipal levies in the state. Kearney is always in the top two or three cities in this ranking and it is a tribute to the diligence and hard work of our city employees in managing day-to-day activities of our city while ensuring our quality of life in Kearney is not compromised.”

Municipalities ranking

Here’s how Nebraska municipalities wityh 5,000 or more populations ranked with the property tax levies:

Kearney 0.148870

Scottsbluff 0.221754

Norfolk 0.260975

Columbus 0.315186

Seward 0.318000

Alliance 0.321477

Fremont 0.324524

York 0.330000

Gering 0.342697

McCook 0.349044

Blair 0.356414

Lexington 0.361503

Grand Island 0.365240

Schuyler 0.374827

Beatrice 0.391320

Ogallala 0.392468

Wayne 0.412303

So. Sioux 0.424270

Chadron 0.437078

No. Platte 0.442694

Hastings 0.449687

Holdrege 0.450000

Papillion 0.451923

Crete 0.481316

Plattsmouth 0.491348

Nebraska City 0.523005

LaVista 0.550000

Sidney 0.586371

Bellevue 0.610000

Ralston 0.706780

