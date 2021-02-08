Kearney has lowest municipal property tax levy in Nebraska

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney again has the lowest property tax levy among Nebraska’s first class municipalities.

That’s according to a city of Kearney press release that says Kearney’s levy of 14.887 cents per $100 of assessed valuation is Nebraska’s lowest.

Second place goes to Scottsbluff, with a levy of 22.2 cents.

Cities are classified as first class if they have more than 5,000 in population.

Kearney’s municipal tax levy of about 15 cents translates into $298 in property taxes on a house valued at $200,000.

“This is especially significant considering the scope and level of services provided in Kearney, City Manager Michael Morgan said. “This shows the value of local government to residents, the services received — streets, parks, police, fire, library and airport — are provided with a very low property tax burden,” Morgan said.

Mayor Stan Clouse said, “The City Council is very proud of our city administration and employees for once again having one of the lowest municipal levies in the state. Kearney is always in the top two or three cities in this ranking and it is a tribute to the diligence and hard work of our city employees in managing day-to-day activities of our city while ensuring our quality of life in Kearney is not compromised.”