Kearney hard hit by COVID-19; Two Rivers urges limiting large gatherings, wearing masks

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases spike upward, the Two Rivers Public Health Department health director is urging the public to limit social interaction.
“Fatigue and complacency are significant challenges at this time,” Jeremy Eschliman said.
He warned residents not to give in to pandemic fatigue.
His caution came Thursday afternoon as Two Rivers announced three more deaths of COVID-19 patients. All were Buffalo County men in their 60s. Since March 20, 25 people have died of COVID-19 in the seven-county Two Rivers area.
“I strongly urge people to avoid crowds or gatherings right now. We wouldn’t encourage any gatherings of more than 10 people if a gathering is deemed necessary,” Eschliman said.
His words also came amidst a Two Rivers report on cases, numbers and hospitalizations.
Also, Two Rivers said minors and young people under 30 in Kearney consistently have high positivity rates. In addition, “the recent increase in cases among older age groups, especially 70- to 79-year-olds in the area, is worrying,” Two Rivers said.
Rising cases, trends
In Two Rivers’ weekly risk dial update Thursday, the needle tilts farther into the “elevated” orange section of the dial, closer to the “pandemic” section.
Along with cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations are up, too. The largest increase has come from Buffalo County and the area in and around Kearney.
Two Rivers noted that large gatherings may have resulted in a high number of new infections from a single source. Two Rivers is closely monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 in Kearney County related to Lutheran church services, but it was not more specific.
In late September, a case was reported following a Sunday morning church service at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Axtell.
People tested in Kearney area by city and gender: Sept. 6-Oct. 6
|City
|Tested
|Positives
|Positivity Rate
|Amherst
|22
|7
|31.8%
|Axtell
|95
|10
|10.5%
|Elm Creek
|51
|8
|15.7%
|Gibbon
|90
|27
|30.0%
|Kearney
|2,440
|389
|15.9%
|Pleasanton
|27
|10
|37.0%
|Riverdale
|17
|8
|47.1%
|Shelton
|64
|14
|21.9%
|Total
|2,806
|473
|16.9%
|Gender
|Female
|1,117
|235
|21.0%
|Male
|945
|207
|21.9%
|Missing
|744
|31
|4.2%
|Total
|2,806
|473
|16.9%
|Information provided by Two Rivers Health Department
Kearney hardest hit
Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Those seven counties have 97,132 residents spread across roughly 4,663 square miles.
Of those people, 75% live in Buffalo and Dawson counties. Ten percent live in Phelps County. The remaining 15% are spread among Kearney, Harlan, Franklin and Gosper counties.
In mapping COVID trends, Two Rivers created “urban areas” that include both a city and surrounding towns. These urban areas include all towns within 20 miles of Kearney, 15 miles of Lexington and 10 miles of Holdrege.
More than half of the region’s residents live in these three urban areas: Kearney with 33,835; Lexington with 10,024 and Holdrege with 5,439 people. More than one-third live in the city of Kearney.
Two Rivers’ “Kearney area” includes the city of Kearney as well as Elm Creek, Pleasanton, Amherst, Riverdale, Gibbon, Shelton and Axtell.
The “Lexington area” includes Lexington city as well as Overton, Johnson Lake and Cozad. The “Holdrege area” includes Holdrege, Loomis and Funk.
Lexington had an initial outbreak in April and May that subsided in early June, the figures say. Cases in Kearney began to rise significantly in mid-July and are continuing into October.
From Sept. 9 to Oct. 6, residents of Kearney accounted for 87 percent of people tested in the wider Kearney area. Kearney residents accounted for 82 percent of all positive tests, and the positivity rate of 17 percent in the Kearney area — including Elm Creek, Pleasanton, Amherst, Riverdale, Gibbon, Shelton and Axtell — is higher than the 15 percent rate of the entire Two Rivers region for the past month.
From Sept. 9 to Oct. 6, the highest positivity rates included 47 percent in Riverdale, with 8 out of 17 people testing positive; 37 percent in Pleasanton, with 10 out of 27 people testing positive; 31 percent in Amherst, with 7 out of 22 people testing positive; Gibbon, with 27 out of 90 people testing positive, for 30 percent, and Shelton, with 14 out of 64 testing positive, or 21.9 percent.
Other towns’ positivity rates were 15.9 percent in Kearney, 15.7 percent in Elm Creek and 10.5 percent in Axtell. Late in September, a case was reported of a worshiper in a Sunday morning church service at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Axtell.
Younger people infected
The bulk of current COVID-19 cases are in ages 18-29, followed by ages 40-49 and ages 50-59, Two Rivers reports.
“It is likely that this represents household transmission between young people and their parents,” according to the report. However, cases also are rising in people aged 70-79.
Cases in age groups 40-49 and 70-79 rose “a couple of weeks” after cases spiked in younger people, Two Rivers noted, although no direct cause was cited.
Two Rivers also noted that 38 percent of people tested in the Kearney area were under 30, and of those, 38 percent tested positive. The report said that 18- to 23-year-olds have positivity rates over 21 percent and account for almost a fifth of all positive cases from Sept. 9 to Oct. 6.
Also, high school-aged students 14-17 showed higher positivity rates “than would be expected for this age group,” according to Two Rivers.
By contrast, those aged 40-49 and 70-79 had positivity rates over 20 percent, although fewer people in these age groups were tested compared to college students.
“In summary, minors and young people under 30 in Kearney are accessing testing at high rates and have consistently high positivity rates. The recent increase in cases among older age groups, especially 70 to 79-year-olds in this area, is worrying,” Two Rivers said.
Urgent: wear a mask
Eschliman warned residents to remain vigilant and follow precautions. This includes wearing a mask in crowded areas.
“Masks are essential at this time in stopping the current spread of the virus in our area, particularly Buffalo County and the Kearney area,” he said.
Although positivity rates fell by almost 2 percent this week, caution still is advised. He also said people should continue washing their hands and maintain social distancing. “This virus can be controlled, but we cannot relax our efforts. We all need to remain focused on the end result, which is life getting back to normal,” he said.
