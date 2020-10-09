Kearney hard hit by COVID-19; Two Rivers urges limiting large gatherings, wearing masks

Cases in age groups 40-49 and 70-79 rose “a couple of weeks” after cases spiked in younger people, Two Rivers noted, although no direct cause was cited.

Two Rivers also noted that 38 percent of people tested in the Kearney area were under 30, and of those, 38 percent tested positive. The report said that 18- to 23-year-olds have positivity rates over 21 percent and account for almost a fifth of all positive cases from Sept. 9 to Oct. 6.

Also, high school-aged students 14-17 showed higher positivity rates “than would be expected for this age group,” according to Two Rivers.

By contrast, those aged 40-49 and 70-79 had positivity rates over 20 percent, although fewer people in these age groups were tested compared to college students.

“In summary, minors and young people under 30 in Kearney are accessing testing at high rates and have consistently high positivity rates. The recent increase in cases among older age groups, especially 70 to 79-year-olds in this area, is worrying,” Two Rivers said.

Urgent: wear a mask

Eschliman warned residents to remain vigilant and follow precautions. This includes wearing a mask in crowded areas.