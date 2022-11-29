Kearney guitarist, bassist Wes Hird dies at age 91

KEARNEY — Music always came easily to Wes Hird.

“He never needed to rehearse,” said his daughter, Betsy Warren. “He just did it. And he was so easy going that he instantly made friends with people. Amongst the musicians in Kearney, he just fit in. It seems that no matter what he did musically, he effortlessly fit in.”

She talked about her father’s charm, something that helped him draw close to friends — both in the music world and in everyday life.

“My dad’s wealth of knowledge about old school jazz and jazz standards was unmatched by anyone in the area,” Warren said. “When he lived in Florida during his younger adult years, after he left the Air Force, he was so admired and sought after as a musician in the Tampa area. If he had chosen to, he could have gone to any large city in the nation and made a huge name for himself. He could have had national fame instead of just regional fame. But he didn’t.”

Instead, Hird returned to his roots in central Nebraska to make a life as a musician. The guitarist and bassist died on Nov. 22 in Kearney at the age of 91. Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney First Methodist Church at 4500 Linden Lane. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Hird was born in 1931 on a farm near Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, the youngest of 13 children. In 1939, the family moved back to central Nebraska where his parents had previously lived.

“This was home,” Warren said. “His family was from here even though he was born in Colorado. They moved back to Nebraska when he was 9. My dad had two sides to him — the big, musical local celebrity side and then there was the small town country boy who came from a large, close-knit family.”

The small town side of him won out.

“He loved being close to family, and he loved this area,” Warren noted.

Hird enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 as the Korean War heated up. Stationed in MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, Hird met Jean Lewis, and they married after a three-month courtship. Originally from Tampa, the couple made their home there. Hird played in shows with Bob Hope, the Everly Brothers and Don Goldie.

“In 1968, he had grown very disillusioned with the big city life style — and Tampa,” Warren said. “His childhood friend, Clark Yanda, called him up and said, ‘Wes, you need to move back to Kearney. I need your help.’ Clark had opened a new music store, and he wanted Dad to come work for him. That gave Dad the opening to say, ‘Okay, I really don’t like living down here anymore. Let’s go back to my home.’ And they did. They left and have been in Kearney ever since.”

Back in central Nebraska, Hird began connecting with old friends — and making new ones in the music scene.

Warren recalled that their house, while growing up, was full of music.

“When I was younger, I remember seeing him sitting in his recliner, holding and strumming his guitar while he watched TV,” she said. “It was just for his own enjoyment.”

She also heard recordings in the house that Hird had made over his musical career, along with hits and jazz standards of the day.

“He loved Nat King Cole,” Warren said. “It was either jazz and big band stuff or it was old timey country music. At every family reunion, Dad always had to bring his acoustic guitar. He’d break it out and play ‘Shenandoah’ and stuff like that. He enjoyed playing that music and enjoyed the family aspect.”

Hird entertained central Nebraska audiences in a duo called The Wes and Verle Duo with Verle Straatman. Straatman also taught Hird the skill of piano tuning in the early 1980s. In 1992 Hird became the piano tuner for the University of Nebraska at Kearney music department.

Mick Johnson, who currently performs in area bands, tunes pianos at UNK and developed a close friendship to Hird, feels a great debt of gratitude to his mentor.

“I owe him so much,” Johnson said. “He got me into the piano business, which was a life-changing event for me. He was so generous with his time and his knowledge and his patience.”

Hird stopped his formal education at the ninth grade to help on his family’s farm. He later earned his GED and ended up teaching classes at the university level.

“Wes was part of that old school generation where he just learned by doing,” Johnson said. “He would tell me stories about working on the farm, milking the cows with his brothers. They would sing harmony to the Sons of the Pioneers’ songs, those old cowboy tunes. All of his guitar and jazz knowledge was just learned, basically, on the job by hearing it and mimicking it. He just had that instinctive knowledge of that style of music. It’s like a person walking through their house in the dark. You know what I mean? He just knew where to go with all those chords changes.”

Hird shared his breath of knowledge with students, highlighting the elements of jazz that come naturally to a gifted performer.

“He felt inadequate in doing it because of that lack of formal knowledge,” Johnson said. “But it was because he was such an accomplished player that he was still able to get things across stylistically and musically, things that the kids could understand.”

Warren recalls her father’s love of music and how he immersed his home in it.

“He played completely by ear,” she said. “One of my fondest memories is of laying in bed and hearing my dad play the piano in the other room. In 1992, the university hired him on a as a staff member. At that same time, they also asked him if he would be willing to be a guitar instructor. Dad couldn’t read music very well. He was nervous because how was he going to teach guitar in a formal setting when he couldn’t read music? But he did. He based his lessons on improvisation and knowing chord structures.”

Warren understands that music involves more than reading the marks on a page.

“Anybody can learn how to play an instrument and read the music,” she said. “But to feel the music, you have to have that natural born instinct. He had it. In abundance.”