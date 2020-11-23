Kearney group collecting 'thank you' videos to create tribute to city leaders, first responders, doctors and nurses

KEARNEY — A group in Kearney is collecting “thank you” videos to show gratitude for city leaders, first responders, doctors and nurses this Thanksgiving.
Kearney Indivisible is asking individuals to record a short, 10- to 15-second video message of thanks and send the clip to KearneyIndivisible@gmail.com by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clips will be strung together in a compilation video.
“We know this is going to be a difficult few weeks for many, so let’s overwhelm them with love and public support,” the group said in a Facebook post.
More information about Kearney Indivisible can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
