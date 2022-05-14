Kearney grad learned getting out of comfort zone brings great reward

KEARNEY — Chloe King appreciates how one special worship leader pushed her out of her musical comfort zone — along with some powerful advice from her father.

“I started in sixth grade,” she said of her musical career. “I played on the Wednesday night’s worship team at New Life. I was actually terrified, at first. I started on piano and then moved up to vocals. Nathan Elstermeier, the worship leader at the time, got me out of my shell. He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be singing. I need you to be up on the stage.’ It really freaked me out but it was a great learning experience. It really helped me grow.”

King, 18, finished her studies in December at Kearney High School. She plans to participate in the graduation ceremonies Sunday with the class of 2022 and to have a graduation party following the event. After graduation, she is considering a career in dentistry.

Throughout her life, music framed a sense of worship, growth and understanding of her faith. Performing also helps King learn about herself.

“In my freshman year, I got asked to be on the Sunday worship team,” she said. “Last summer I was on the worship team for two weeks at the Lexington campgrounds. I danced with kids and grew closer to the Lord through worship. I had a great time with that.”

King describes herself as a shy and introverted person. When Kim Baker, the wife of lead pastor Jeff Baker, asked King to join the Sunday worship team, she hesitated.

“I was very anxious,” King remembered. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to be on stage,’ and ‘I don’t want people seeing me.’ It was embarrassing and I didn’t know how to dress. But all that was selfish thinking, knowing that I’d been given an opportunity to be on the worship team and lead others to Christ. That is so rewarding.”

King is the daughter of Shawn and Amanda King, owners of Yanda’s Music Store.

“He coached all of us kids to learn piano,” King said about her father. “When he found out that I could really sing, he told me to pursue vocals and practice and see how I can serve on the worship team. My dad always tells me to take every opportunity that is given to me.”

Singing in front of an audience still makes King a little nervous. When the music starts and she “gets her groove on,” the fear falls away.

“When you’re worshiping, you’re happy,” she simply said. “You’ve got the joy of the Lord and the church. I definitely think a different side of me comes out. But I still get nervous sometimes, especially when leading a whole song or talking in front of people.”

It helps her to remember that her experiences at New Life reflect on the audience and on her ability to glorify God through music.

“I have to remember, ‘It’s not about you, Chloe,’ it’s about the people in the church and praising God through everything I do,” she said. “It’s the tiny details in what my dad said to me. It’s really helped me to make strides in my faith — and as a human in general.”