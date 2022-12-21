 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kearney Hub is partnering with Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Kearney Goodfellows drive exceeds $63K; wrapping day Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Goodfellows 22 logo

Goodfellows 2022 logo

The money will help Goodfellows to make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County.

Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas. Goodfellows also supplies kids in need with free milk throughout the year and with school supplies, warm clothes and winter coats.

On Sunday, Goodfellows volunteers will wrap gifts beginning at 1 p.m. at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

On Christmas morning, Dec. 25, volunteers will gather at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Deliveries will begin at 8 a.m.

There are several ways to donate to Goodfellows:

Dropoff — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;

People are also reading…

Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published. Today’s donors are:

Peggy and David Towsend, $100; Dennis Albrecht, $50;Elaine Wiseman, $100; Midwest Elite Contracting LLC, $200; Stephen Beall, $50; Patrick Peterson, $50; Anderson, Klein, Brewster and Brandt Attorneys at Law, $100; Dick and Bev Schumacher, $150; anonymous, $205; Chandler S. Lynch III, $100; James Berglund, $36; Double M Farms, Inc., $100; Kimberley Troudt, $52.

Lee and Anita Huddleston, $100 in memory of Jack and Darlene Smith; Douglas Meyers, $41; Jennifer Sidner, $150 in honor of my parents Galyn and Terri Lind; Roger and Dede Elsen, $100; East Kearney Girl Friends, $50; Linda Chramosta, $100 in memory of Gary and Rick Chramosta; Wayne and Kathryn Gappa, $1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrants in limbo after U.S. border restrictions temporarily upheld

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News