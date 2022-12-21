Kearney Goodfellows drive exceeds $63K; wrapping day Sunday

The money will help Goodfellows to make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County.

Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas. Goodfellows also supplies kids in need with free milk throughout the year and with school supplies, warm clothes and winter coats.

On Sunday, Goodfellows volunteers will wrap gifts beginning at 1 p.m. at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

On Christmas morning, Dec. 25, volunteers will gather at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Deliveries will begin at 8 a.m.

There are several ways to donate to Goodfellows:

Dropoff — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;

Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published. Today’s donors are:

Peggy and David Towsend, $100; Dennis Albrecht, $50;Elaine Wiseman, $100; Midwest Elite Contracting LLC, $200; Stephen Beall, $50; Patrick Peterson, $50; Anderson, Klein, Brewster and Brandt Attorneys at Law, $100; Dick and Bev Schumacher, $150; anonymous, $205; Chandler S. Lynch III, $100; James Berglund, $36; Double M Farms, Inc., $100; Kimberley Troudt, $52.

Lee and Anita Huddleston, $100 in memory of Jack and Darlene Smith; Douglas Meyers, $41; Jennifer Sidner, $150 in honor of my parents Galyn and Terri Lind; Roger and Dede Elsen, $100; East Kearney Girl Friends, $50; Linda Chramosta, $100 in memory of Gary and Rick Chramosta; Wayne and Kathryn Gappa, $1,000.