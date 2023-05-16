KEARNEY — The American Red Cross is partnering with local first responders for the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive June 6-9.

Fire departments and police departments from Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings will compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

Blood donations here will be held noon-6 p.m. June 6 and 7 at the Fort Kearney Chapter of the American Red Cross at 520 W. 48th St.

The same dates and hours apply to the Grand Island drive, set for the Law Enforcement Center at 111 Public Safety Dr.

The Hastings drive will take place noon-6 p.m. June 9 at the city auditorium at 400 N. Hastings Ave.

Donors are asked to call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule a blood donation appointment, using sponsor code Tri City BOB.

All those who come to donate will receive a commemorative “Battle of the Badges” T-shirt and a $10 gift card to the merchant of their choice.

Two forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and others aged 18 and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.