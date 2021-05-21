Kearney Girl Scout thrilled to appear in a CNN graduation special Sunday

KEARNEY — Leota Fick, a senior Girl Scout in Troop 610, is thrilled to appear in a CNN graduation special at 6 p.m. Sunday.
But what she’ll most remember is her reach-out-and-almost-touch virtual event with Vice President Kamala Harris after that segment was taped Tuesday.
Fick, who is homeschooled, is one of just four Girl Scouts in Nebraska, and 15 Girl Scouts nationwide, chosen by Girl Scouts of the USA to join the virtual audience via Zoom for Harris’s speech. Also participating were 300 graduating seniors from around the country.
“My understanding was that we’d be in the background. We couldn’t meet due to COVID, so we all individually called Zoom,” Fick said. As cameras rolled, Harris spoke to graduates across the nation for about five minutes.
After she finished, CNN turned off its cameras. Harris turned around, said hello to her virtual audience and began to chat with them.
“The really cool thing is that this was unplanned,” Fick said. “She decided to ask us questions. I felt like she really wanted to talk to us. She was clearly very excited to talk to us.”
Harris told the graduates that “we have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders in the coming years, and how we should believe in ourselves. She told us some of the ways she motivated herself and gave us tips on how to do that,” Fick said.
Harris also acknowledged that the past COVID year has been so difficult for seniors.
“She made a point to call out how we can really be instruments for change after the pandemic in how we can go back to whatever the ‘new normal’ is,” Fick said.
“She said, ‘Don’t be motivated by a view of who you can be. You can be anything you want. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.’ I thought it was a powerful message, especially to high school seniors,” she added.
Status of Women conference
It’s been quite a year for Fick, 18, the daughter of Walt and Cecelia Fick.
A Girl Scout for 14 years, she took a twisting road to appear in Sunday’s CNN special. She and most of the other Girl Scouts who will appear had been selected to take part in the 2020 United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. The U.N. holds the commission annually.
All U.S. Girl Scout councils were invited to apply. The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council was one of just four nationwide chosen to send delegates. Fick applied to be a delegate and was accepted, along with Emma Bitterman of Gretna and Journey Noyes of Aurora. A fourth girl chosen was unable to participate.
“I wanted to learn more about how people fight for change on a global level,” Fick said. “I’m very passionate about a lot of social issues, especially social and economic equality, gender equality and LGBTQ issues, and I thought this would be a great way to learn more about that,” she said.
When COVID canceled the sessions, the national Girl Scout council asked the 16 national delegates to do a service project that focused on a problem. They created, designed and produced a six-week virtual session on global gender equality and presented it virtually to 150 Girl Scouts from across the nation.
“I think it went really well. The participants seemed to enjoy it and we had good conversations. Some girls were inspired to do service projects afterward,” Fick said.
2021 virtual conference
This year, those 16 Girl Scouts were invited to the virtual, two-week 2021 Commission on Status of Women. Virtual attendance was to be capped at 25,000, but it was opened up beyond that. Fick called it “fascinating.”
It focused on women’s full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as achieving gender equality, the elimination of violence and the empowerment of all women.
“I was in meetings 8 a.m. to 6-7 p.m. We were able to speak up in sessions, and it was way less intimidating to speak on Zoom than in a live meeting. To know that your voice was being heard by that many people, it was fantastic,” she said.
Fick has been in Girl Scouts since before kindergarten and has remained throughout high school because of its camps, conferences and leadership opportunities.
She is completing her Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve. She is creating an environmental sustainability badge that involves placing recycling bins and other ecofriendly practices at Girl Scout camps.
Her troop’s coleaders, Karen Decker and Julie Fuqua, are proud of Fick and her achievements.
Next fall, Fick plans to major in biology and psychology at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. “Biology is a good base to go into the medical field. I’m also passionate about mental health advocacy, so I’ll major in psychology, too,” she said.
She’s also a newly licensed EMT.
Lisa Hiatt, chief operating officer of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, said Fick and the other selected Girl Scouts “have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills throughout their Girl Scout experience. It’s an honor to see them recognized on a national stage.”