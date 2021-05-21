Kearney Girl Scout thrilled to appear in a CNN graduation special Sunday

Harris also acknowledged that the past COVID year has been so difficult for seniors.

“She made a point to call out how we can really be instruments for change after the pandemic in how we can go back to whatever the ‘new normal’ is,” Fick said.

“She said, ‘Don’t be motivated by a view of who you can be. You can be anything you want. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.’ I thought it was a powerful message, especially to high school seniors,” she added.

Status of Women conference

It’s been quite a year for Fick, 18, the daughter of Walt and Cecelia Fick.

A Girl Scout for 14 years, she took a twisting road to appear in Sunday’s CNN special. She and most of the other Girl Scouts who will appear had been selected to take part in the 2020 United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. The U.N. holds the commission annually.

All U.S. Girl Scout councils were invited to apply. The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council was one of just four nationwide chosen to send delegates. Fick applied to be a delegate and was accepted, along with Emma Bitterman of Gretna and Journey Noyes of Aurora. A fourth girl chosen was unable to participate.