Kearney gets an early look at new airline, Denver Air Connection

KEARNEY — Every passenger who boards a Denver Air Connection flight in Kearney is heading someplace important: a long-anticipated vacation, to the bedside of a sick parent, to a friend’s wedding or to a make-or-break business meeting.

“It takes a whole lot to get every flight off the ground on time, but every person on that flight is going someplace that’s important to them,” said Jon Coleman, director of business development for Denver Air Connection.

Coleman told an estimated crowd of 175 at Kearney Regional Airport Wednesday that Kearney will be a good fit for his small but growing airline. Beginning Nov. 1, Denver Air Connection will fly 12 nonstop round trip flights per week from Kearney to Denver.

The number of flights is similar to the schedule flown by Sky West, which operated in Kearney as United Express. The air service was so popular that Kearney repeatedly was shattering monthly passenger records with Sky West’s reliable service and affordable fares.

Kearney officials were anticipating a record-breaking 30,000 boardings this year when SkyWest announced in March it was dropping Kearney and 30 other cities it served with federal Essential Air Service subsidies. Sky West blamed its decision on chronic pilot shortages.

Kearney’s previous passenger record was 25,000.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said the large turnout to get acquainted with Kearney’s new airline is a sign that those from Kearney know what it takes to keep growing as a community.

“What I see is that you know what it takes to grow. You have to have air service to stay connected to the world,” said Fischer, a strong supporter of Essential Air Service subsidies that help airlines fly to communities such as Kearney. She said Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering also is an EAS proponent.

“Adrian is a warrior for rural air service,” Fischer said.

Sky West received an annual EAS subsidy of almost $3.6 million to serve Kearney. Sky West also provided EAS service to North Platte and Scottsbluff.

Mayor Stan Clouse said Denver Air Connection and Kearney have much in common because they both are working hard to grow. “We now have a partner who says they want to grow with us,” Clouse said.

It was a shock to the 31 communities when Sky West announced in March that it was dropping them, but Clouse credited City Manager Michael Morgan for landing Denver Air Connection to replace Sky West. “Mike is our expert on air service. When he starts tearing into things, good things happen.”

Coleman, Denver Air Connection’s director of business development, said his airline could be in a position to train new pilots and help them earn certification for commercial flights.

Coleman said providing charter flights — including many for collegiate sports teams — helped Denver Air get off the ground.

Charter service and cargo flights in smaller aircraft continue to be an important part of Denver Air’s business model, and Coleman said student pilots don’t need as many hours of experience to fly as co-pilot trainees on smaller aircraft.

Several students with the aviation program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney were at Wednesday’s open house to make connections with Denver Air Connection.

Most of the other people who attended were business fliers and travelers.

Denver Air brought one of its 50 passenger jetliners for the Kearney crowd to see.

Kim Meister settled into an aisle seat and recalled a trip several years ago in a much smaller aircraft.

“My friend who was flying with me said, ‘Is this a toy?’” Meister said. “This airplane today is way more comfortable than those 13-seaters.”

Although nothing was announced about Denver Air Connection’s Kearney flight schedules or prices, the new airline will feature bookings, connections and baggage transfers that access United Airlines’ and American Airlines’ global network when it launches on Nov. 1.