Kearney fund will aid Czech sister city as it assists Ukraine refugees arriving daily

KEARNEY — Mayor Stan Clouse said today that Kearney’s sister city, Opava, Czech Republic, needs monetary assistance to help the hundreds of refugees from Ukraine who are arriving in Opava.

Clouse said in a city of Kearney press release that Opava Mayor Tomas Navratil reported Opava is receiving hundreds of refugees daily, “especially women and children, and they need our help.”

Kearney and Opava have been sister cities for more than a decade, and each has hosted numerous group exchanges.

“The Sister City team in Kearney reached out to the Mayor of Opava to understand how the war in Ukraine is affecting our friends and colleagues in Opava and the region,” Clouse said. “The Czechs are providing accommodations such as food, medical services, and other necessities, but it is a tremendous strain on their local resources. Additionally, they are cooperating with mayors of surrounding villages, firefighters, health workers, local institutions, companies, and volunteers to provide aid, but the evolving situation is escalating.”

In response, the Sister City team in Kearney is coordinating relief efforts through the Kearney Area Community Foundation to help our Sister City in Opava as they deal with the collateral damage of the war in Ukraine.

Residents of the Kearney area who are interested in helping Opava’s aid efforts and the people of Ukraine can contribute to an account at the Kearney Area Community Foundation. All contributions will be sent to the Mayor of Opava to help provide accommodations, food, medical care and necessities.

Donations can be dropped off in person during office hours, or mailed to: Kearney Sister City Opava - Help Ukraine Fund, c/o Kearney Area Community Foundation, 412 W. 48th St. #12, Kearney, NE 68845. To donate with a credit or debit card, go to https://www.kearneyfoundation.org/help-ukraine. Gift receipts will be sent for donations of $250 or larger. Donors who wish to make a gift of appreciated stock or a distribution from their IRA can contact KACF at 308-237-3114.