Kearney fugitive arrested on federal Nebraska warrant for failing to show in court

In addition to being arrested on federal charges connecting him to Walmart fires in the South, Jeffrey Sikes was wanted on a federal Nebraska warrant for failing to appear in court.

In 2017, Sikes, now 40, was convicted in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln for one count of federal wire fraud for defrauding a real estate developer of more than $800,000. Earlier, he pleaded guilty to the charge in exchange for the dismissal of 18 other similar charges that included alleged frauds involving other victims from the Kearney area.

Sikes and four other Kearney, Nebraska, men were arrested Thursday in connection to several fires set at Walmart stores.

Sikes was scheduled to be sentenced in January 2018, but failed to appear for his hearing, and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Between April 1, 2013, and July 1, 2014, Sikes devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money and property under false pretenses. Sikes, under the business name of Vanguard Nebraska LLC, contacted representatives of a partnership about leasing commercial property it owned in Lincoln.

Sikes represented to the partnership that he intended to establish laboratory space in Lincoln for use in research and development. Sikes proposed the partnership provide a $750,000 loan for improvements to the leased property. In exchange, Vanguard would guarantee all amounts it owed under the lease agreement and promissory note.

Sikes knowingly provided the partnership with a fraudulent balance sheet supposedly representing Vanguard’s 2010-2013 cash flow as well as other fraudulent forms, said Steven Russell, a U.S. attorney at the time of Sikes’ plea.

On June 19, 2013, Sikes and the partnership executed the lease agreement. Once the partnership’s total contributions equaled $750,000, Vanguard was to be responsible for all remaining construction expenses.

As part of the scheme, Russell said, Vanguard made ADC, a Delaware corporation controlled by Sikes, the general contractor for the construction project.

Sikes provided false invoices and billing statements to the partnership representing bills payable to subcontractors for work performed or materials provided related to the construction costs for the commercial property, Russell said.

Sikes then provided instructions for the payment of the false invoices from an escrow account with funds provided by the partnership. The instructions would be sent by Sikes or others at his request, either personally or through ADC. The funds were wire transferred to accounts controlled by Sikes.

The disbursed funds from the false invoices then were converted to Sike’s own use, Russell said.

On July 30, 2013, construction invoices for $207,377 were submitted, and Sikes later admitted knowing the invoices were false. Sikes admitted the money was paid via wire transfer to ADA through a Lincoln bank.

Sikes faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the conviction, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release after prison.

It’s unclear how soon Sikes could appear in federal court in Nebraska for sentencing.

