Kearney food pantries busier after unemployment assistance is reduced

KEARNEY — It’s not just money for food and rent that people need as COVID-19 drags on. They also need support, encouragement and a shoulder to cry on.
Lisa Lieth sees this every day.
The case manager at the Salvation Army, Lieth said requests for food and financial assistance doubled last week compared with the week of July 27-31, largely because the federally funded unemployment checks for $600 a week stopped July 31.
“People need higher amounts of financial assistance, but some just need to know that someone cares,” she said.
Justine Tschetter, director of the Storehouse and community engagement at eFree Church, echoed that. Since the Storehouse reopened July 27, it has given away more food than it did before COVID-19 hit in March.
“We’re all so scared and overwhelmed. That’s the biggest impact, so much more than the financial burden,” she said. “People carry such big financial burdens that they are isolated. They sense they’re never going to get out of this.”
The Kearney Jubilee Center is as busy as ever at its new location at 1920 Central Ave. Executive Director Cheri Clark said people are coming in for more than free food — they’re also struggling to pay utilities and rent.
The Jubilee Center normally helps an individual with such needs once within a 12-month period, but this year, some need help beyond that. “We helped them in March, and here it is July or August and they’re struggling to get back to the hours they were once working,” she said.
COVID-19 suffering
Lieth said most requests for aid at the Salvation Army are related to COVID-19, and she expects that to continue. “People have suffered everything from fewer working hours to job loss to having COVID or having lost loved ones to it. These days we are seeing larger requests than usual. We’ve seen an uptick in homelessness, too,” she said.
While disconnect notices and evictions were halted temporarily in the spring due to the pandemic, those payments now are coming due.
Fortunately, some money from the federal Community CARES grant program is available through December to help Nebraska’s charitable organizations and care providers deal with needs during the pandemic.
“We are able to work with the agencies that received that money to help with housing. This has literally kept people from living on the street,” Lieth added.
She said extra time often is needed to handle each case, “and the process itself doesn’t tell the whole story. This is an unsettling time for all of us. Many people have never had to ask for help before. They are anxious, depressed, angry and scared, and sometimes an encouraging conversation can help. I try to provide that,” she said.
Underlying fear
Tschetter said needs are “so broad” right now, and all are underscored by fear. She said the Storehouse is trying “to separate fact from fear.”
“With school shutting down last spring, families felt out of control and alone. Some people are caring for sick relatives. Yes, there are financial needs, but there’s a deeper layer of fear beneath that,” she said.
“I tell people, ‘Let’s think logically. How can we help you step back and get perspective? After we talk about food and financial help, I say, ‘Go step outside. Go stand in the sun for a minute.’ We help give people coping skills, too,” she said.
But Tschetter has seen rays of sunshine in these dark times. While the Storehouse closed in March, eFree members delivered food to those who needed it.
“We got to meet and greet people we never would have gotten to know before COVID-19,” she said.
Clark, too, said requests have reached beyond food. Some people need money for gas simply to get back to work. Some needed motel rooms to avoid sleeping on the street. Clark said Buffalo County Community Partners has helped find funding sources for these needs.
Donors make a difference
The Storehouse is one of many charitable places that is getting free food from the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, part of a $3 billion U.S. Department of Agriculture program that distributes produce, dairy and meat products to food-insecure people in four states. The boxes are packed at Cash-Wa in Kearney.
Tschetter gives 30 boxes to a set list of people each week at the Storehouse, but the recipients sometimes ask that it be given to others some weeks. The eFree congregation keeps the food pantry filled, too.
“The generosity of the community — my goodness,” she said. “As our needs increased, we experienced increased generosity. No matter how much food we give out every day, we’ve never not had it replenished. What we’ve seen has been amazing.”
Lieth said donations from the public are beefing up Salvation Army efforts.
“Without generous COVID-19 donations, we would have been out of funds ages ago,” she said.
“People were amazingly generous, particularly in the beginning of COVID-19. Yes, donations have slowed down, but we are grateful for every dime. When times are so desperate, being able to say ‘Yes, we can help’ is a gift,” Lieth said.
Clark said “teamwork” between churches and agencies is helping deliver assistance to those who need it. “Due to the generosity of the community, I’ve haven’t had to say no to anyone. At a time when people could say, ‘I have to watch out for myself,’ that’s not happening,” she said.
