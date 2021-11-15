Kearney Floral owners selling business to Divas Floral Shop

KEARNEY — The trio that owns Divas Floral Shop and Boutique at 2223 First Ave. in downtown Kearney will become the new owners of one of Kearney’s oldest businesses on Jan. 1, 2022.
Todd and Lois Thalken, who have owned Kearney Floral Co. since purchasing the business in 1990 from Jack Erickson, announced today they’re selling Kearney Floral to Chelsie Bebensee, Megan Axmann and Stacy Schulte. The three women originally worked as floral designers at Bob’s Superstore, but their strong following of customers encouraged the women to open their own shop when Bob’s closed in 2012.
Within six weeks of the Superstore’s closing, the three partners secured the space, inventory and fixtures to open their own shop.
Divas recently celebrated nine years in business. Collectively, Schulte, Axmann and Bebensee possess 48 years of floral experience.
“We are very excited and honored to be a part of Kearney Floral’s incredible legacy and to be working through this transition closely with Todd and Lois Thalken,” Bebensee said.
As for the Thalkens, they're thrilled to see such experienced busineswomen, who also are talented designers, take the reins of a business that has been such a viable force in Kearney for more than 114 years.
According to their press release, “Both the seller and the buyer share their commitment to making this a transition that will carry forth Kearney Floral Co.’s heritage, a heritage that has been focused on meeting customer needs with a wide range of quality products and services, and on maintaining a strong commitment to the Kearney community as a whole.”
Kearney Floral has been one of Kearney’s landmarks, having operated in the same location since 1907. The original floral and greenhouse business dates back to that year.
Kearney Floral had been in the Erickson family since 1924.
In 2003 the Thalkens remodeled the building, removed the greenhouse and expanded floor space to more than 7,000 square feet.
Bebensee, Axmann and Schulte intend to merge their Divas Floral business with Kearney Floral. They’ll be moving from the current Divas shop on First Avenue and consolidating their business with Kearney Floral at 210 W. 21st St. at the north base of the Second Avenue overpass. The sale will be final on Jan. 1.