KEARNEY — Thanks in part to First Presbyterian Church, a water well is now serving the Ilturisho Primary School in Narok, Kenya, and its surrounding community.

Sight unseen, the congregation took on this project as its Lenten mission. Its goal was $5,000. As of this week, it had raised $5,736.

“A Lenten project is an expression of faith somewhere in the world. We needed to examine our faith and ourselves, and ask how better can we express our faith than by taking on some project?” said the Rev. Clint Cozier, the First Presbyterian pastor.

That project is helping to dig a well for the school, located in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. It serves children in the Maasai tribe.

“The Maasai have always been nomadic herders, but the elders wanted their children to have options for their lives that they never had,” Cozier said.

Learning under a tree

This story began 15 years ago when elders from the Maasai tribe founded a school in Narok. A Maasai elder taught 40 children under the shade of that tree.

Over the next few years, the school grew and became part of the public education system in Kenya. The Kenyan Ministry of Education supplied teachers, and a school compound began to develop. By 2013, it had 120 pupils, mostly boys, but a few girls, too.

Seven years ago, Cozier’s aunt and uncle, Judy and Jim Butler of Taylor, Mich., went on a safari in Kenya. The safari guide, Alex Kingoo, asked Judy, a teacher, if she could bring books for a school in a game preserve they would visit. She agreed. During that visit, the Butlers fell in love with the place and the people.

At the time, Cozier was the pastor at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Taylor. The Butlers told him about the school and its need for a new building to house more students and teachers.

Cozier’s church raised $1,000, which paid for a cinder block structure with one classroom and the head teacher's apartment. “In Africa, $1,000 can do magic,” Cozier said.

Running dry

A few years later, a new problem cropped up: a shortage of water. Rains are seasonal in this part of Africa, so water runs only occasionally. School leaders located a wellhead five kilometers away from the school, so in 2017, another non-profit, Montana on a Mission, based in Big Timber, Mont., built a well.

“That wellhead was high enough to feed water through pipes on gravity,” Cozier said. The Taylor church donated to that effort, too.

The well was expected to provide water for 100 families, but “some days water comes, and some days it doesn’t,” Cozier said. Every day, the well serves 2,500 people and livestock, but the water supply is often exhausted before it reaches the school at the end of that pipeline.

In the spring of 2022, after several failed attempts to pipe water to the school from other wellheads, a new idea emerged: drilling a well on school property.

A survey showed that such a well, with the proper infrastructure, would likely produce enough water for both the school and the immediate community. The cost estimate for the project was $50,000.

Cozier, who came to Kearney's First Presbyterian pulpit in 2020, talked to his uncle, who works in environmental services, and determined that they could build a well in the school’s back yard.

People were told it was “risky money,” but $20,000 was raised before they had proof that water was there. They drilled and found water at 650 feet.

“We had to upscale the project and the pump and provide more storage in water tanks once we knew we had water there,” Cozier said.

Hidden costs

Still, hidden costs remained. Some equipment was donated, but import tariffs and value-added tax can be as much as half the value of anything that is imported. “This is one of the most expensive places in the developing world to do a water project, but if it’s a $50,000 well, and it produces water, that’s what it costs,” Cozier said.

Private sources provided the money needed to drill the well. The drilling took place late last fall.

Then came the second phase of the project: The infrastructure needed to pump, store and distribute the water. First Presbyterian provided more than 10% of the cost. The bulk of that money came during Lent.

Three weeks ago, that phase of the project was completed, and for the first time, the Ilturisho Primary School had a sustainable water supply running in the school complex. Students can now fill up their water bottles at a bank of faucets at the school.

For the first time, indoor water is available in the food preparation area. Cooking used to be done in the corner of a hut with a fire on a dirt floor and a large pot on the fire. "Water running into the food prep area was radically new," Cozier said.

The water is also distributed to the community for household use through a series of taps located just beyond the school complex.

Maasai educator

The school now has 600 students in primary-level education, which is equivalent to middle school here. Francis Yiale, its head teacher, arrived in 2016. A Maasai educator and the son of a village chieftain, he is determined to educate young people.

The Maasai have not traditionally valued education, but as they face drought and other harsh realities, those views are changing. Yiale hopes to begin doing agriculture at the school and broadening the range of plants grown in Kenya.

“He has a great vision for what education can do,” Cozier said. “The Maasai are pastoral, but they need economic diversity. Weather patterns are changing, and their migratory range has increased due to those changes. Families can’t educate their kids when they have to constantly pull up and move.”

Young boys were being pulled out of school to herd the family’s livestock. They could either stay home and herd sheep and cattle all their lives, or move to a large city like Nairobi and find work. Without sufficient water, agriculture wasn’t a viable option.

Choices for girls were sparse, with few options beyond being a wife and mother.

‘Silly Jesus’

Lenten collections are a tradition for First Presbyterian. In 2022, members raised $1,500, enough to pay for food for the spring semester at Iltifonso Primary School. With drought in east central Africa, that gift was critical.

“If you want to find God, find the poor, the disadvantaged. We might read about who Jesus associated with and think, ‘Silly Jesus,” Cozier said.

“But when the congregation sees something that is the right thing to do, we do what Jesus told us to do. If you can change one person, you can change the world,” Cozier said.

This fall, Cozier and several church members will visit the school with the Butlers, now in their 80s. Their safari tour guide, Kingoo, will be there as well.

Yiale has a fascinating story, “which is one reason why people feel comfortable partnering with a person with deep integrity and profound insight into the culture and the future of the Maasai people,” Cozier said.

“He wants to get people to look at what might be viable to chart their own future. We can address basic things: shelter, food and water. It’s nice to take the water question off the table,” he added.

Donors are respectfully staying out of the way of the indigenous leaders who make up the school’s board of directors.

“It is our task just to be helpful,” Cozier said. “God’s wholeness is in our work. A lot of particularly courageous people stepped up and allowed the project to happen. The only way to do it is with a hybrid non-profit partnership of deeply respectful people willing to take risks.”