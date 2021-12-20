Kearney first municipality to use Nebraska's new sales tax turnback statute

KEARNEY — Paul Younes plans to open his new Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center on Jan. 18.

“I’m always excited, but I’ll be more excited when we get it open. We started planning before the flood, then we got more COVID, and more COVID, and more COVID,” he said Friday during a walk-through of his massive new facility.

At 135,000 square feet, it is large enough to accommodate gatherings of 2,500 and is a linchpin in Kearney’s plan to build a 206,000-square-foot indoor sports facility.

Last week Kearney voters overwhelmingly approved the financing plan by a vote of 5,342 to 1,815. According to the plan, the city’s 1% restaurant tax will be extended and broadened to include alcohol. In addition, the City Council will issue up to $34 million in bonds to build the sports complex.

The Crowne Plaza and other businesses in a special district within 600 yards of the sports complex will collect a 1% state sales tax. The sales tax turnback will provide $17 million — about half the cost — to build the sports facility. Funds also will come from the extended restaurant tax.

Federal stimulus money will help with streets and infrastructure.