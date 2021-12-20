Kearney first municipality to use Nebraska's new sales tax turnback statute

KEARNEY — Paul Younes plans to open his new Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center on Jan. 18.
“I’m always excited, but I’ll be more excited when we get it open. We started planning before the flood, then we got more COVID, and more COVID, and more COVID,” he said Friday during a walk-through of his massive new facility.
At 135,000 square feet, it is large enough to accommodate gatherings of 2,500 and is a linchpin in Kearney’s plan to build a 206,000-square-foot indoor sports facility.
Last week Kearney voters overwhelmingly approved the financing plan by a vote of 5,342 to 1,815. According to the plan, the city’s 1% restaurant tax will be extended and broadened to include alcohol. In addition, the City Council will issue up to $34 million in bonds to build the sports complex.
The Crowne Plaza and other businesses in a special district within 600 yards of the sports complex will collect a 1% state sales tax. The sales tax turnback will provide $17 million — about half the cost — to build the sports facility. Funds also will come from the extended restaurant tax.
Federal stimulus money will help with streets and infrastructure.
Younes donated 15 acres for the sports facility, which will be across the water from Cunningham’s On The Lake.
Kearney is the first municipality to employ LB39, Nebraska’s new sales tax turnback statute. Younes said he hopes other communities are able to take advantage of LB39 to broaden their local economy. “What’s good for them is good for all.”
Kearney’s tourism and hospitality industry employs 1,800.
Based on lodging tax collections, the Kearney/Buffalo County tourism industry ranks fourth statewide behind Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties, but the competition is expected to intensify as communities race to build casinos or sports facilities such as Kearney’s. The state released a preliminary draft of casino rules last week.
Younes said he doesn’t oppose casinos, but he favors the sports facility for community betterment.
“I felt we could do something for our kids and their kids,” he said. “The sports facility is going to give a place for the kids to go play.”
On weekends, Younes anticipates the sports complex will host regional sports events, and the visitors in Kearney will boost the city’s hospitality and lodging businesses.
“For sure it’s going to help us attract more tournaments and expand the ones we have,” he said. “We’re going to have more people doing things in Kearney. It’s going to do a lot of things for Kearney.”
Younes said the campaign to support the sports complex, led by Jon Garner, was extremely effective and reached out to many sports organizations.
Younes also said City Hall assembled an effective plan to fund and build the facility and to win the support of the state board that must approve LB39 projects.
“Mike Morgan, our city manager, did a phenomenal thing. He and Finance Director Wendell Wessels got everything ready for state approval,” he said.