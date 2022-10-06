Kearney first grade students blown away in STEM project

KEARNEY — The first question Holly Johnson’s first graders asked when she told them they would be doing a project centered around “The Three Little Pigs” was if they could eat them.

Johnson’s class isn’t filled with wolf cubs eager to gobble up piglets, but giddy first graders hoping to snag a few Dots candies they would be using as building materials to construct a pig’s house.

Johnson’s class at Windy Hills Elementary in Kearney have been learning about different stories from different lands. On Wednesday, Johnson added in a science, technology, engineering and math project to coincide with the “The Three Little Pigs” and “The Three Little Dassies,” a story from Africa about small mammals trying to keep their homes safe from a hungry eagle.

Each pair of students were given Dots candies and toothpicks to build a house. Once they were finished, they presented their house to Johnson, who would attempt to blow it over with the Big Bad Wolf — a hairdryer with a wolf picture taped to it.

Whether their house stayed standing or fell to pieces, Johnson gave them a second chance to sketch out a new design and come back again to see if it could stand up to her wolf.

Kamden Welty, 7, and Maddox Dahlgren, 7, worked together to build a guard house in front of their main structure to ensure it wouldn’t fall down. Both students were most excited to eat the candies once they were finished.

Students jumped and squealed with excitement as Johnson attempted to blow their houses down. Most stood strong against her. She even had to turn the power up to high, she said with a laugh.

This was the class’s first STEM project of the year, and Johnson was thrilled with how well they did.

“It went fantastic. They took what they learned from the Big Bad Wolf to rebuild and made it bigger and better,” she said.