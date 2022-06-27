Kearney fireworks regulations aim for safe July 4

KEARNEY — Even though consumer fireworks were available in the state of Nebraska on Friday, they cannot be discharged in Kearney until Tuesday.

Fire Administrator Jason Whalen of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department would like to remind citizens consumer fireworks can be purchased and discharged between:

- 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to midnight July 3-4

- Wire sparklers and sky lanterns are prohibited from being sold, purchased, or discharged.

It is prohibited to:

- Light fireworks upon the premises where consumer fireworks are sold.

- Throw firecrackers, fireworks, or any object that explodes: from, at, or into vehicles; onto any street, highway, or sidewalk; at or near any person; into any building; into or at any group of persons; Discharge any consumer firework in any city park.

- All public streets and roadways must remain clear to through traffic at all times.

- Streets and roadways cannot be blocked for neighborhood fireworks displays.

After your celebration, please clean up the debris in the street by placing the debris in a bucket of water to cool. Do not place firework debris into trash containers until items are cool and damp.

Also, avoid placing trash containers in a garage or up against a house.