Kearney firefighters to have live fire training tonight on Avenue N
Kearney firefighters to have live fire training tonight on Avenue N

  • Updated
KEARNEY - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will have live fire training on two structures in the northeast part of the city tonight.

The training will begin around 6 p.m. and is expected to last about four hours. Crews will remain on scene until the fire is extinguished.

The training isn't expected to affect Avenue N traffic. For the safety of firefighters and the public, the public is asked not to enter the property to view the training.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Kearney Fire Department at 308-233-3226.

