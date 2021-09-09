Kearney firefighters to have live fire training today on Avenue N

KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will conduct live fire training today in a structure at 4759 Ave. N.

The training will begin around 6 p.m.

The training is expected to last approximately four hours. Crews will remain at the scene until the fire is extinguished.

The training should not affect Avenue N traffic, according to a press release from KVFD.

“There will be smoke in the area. For the safety of our firefighters and the public, the public is asked not to enter the property to view the training and to avoid trying to view the training while traveling on Avenue N,” KVFD stated.