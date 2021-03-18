Kearney firefighters responding to a structure fire on Avenue I

KEARNEY - At least two people were pulled from a house fire Thursday afternoon in Kearney.

At 12:43 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a two-story, single family house in the 3300 block of Avenue I. Smoke and fire were coming from the house when firefighters arrived.

Five minutes after arriving at the scene a firefighter in command of the scene asked for a second page for additional manpower. Around 1 p.m. emergency radio traffic indicated two people were rescued from the house and were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan.

An investigator with the Nebraska Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

Check back for further details.