Kearney firefighters having in-person, drive through pancakes Saturday

KEARNEY - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will have pancakes in person and at a drive through from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Pancakes will be served at Station One at 2211 Ave. A in downtown Kearney with a free will donation.

Those who chosing the drive through are asked to enter the alley at East 23rd Street and proceed south.

The pancake feed is one of KVFD's biggest fundraisers, and is held in conjunction with the University of Nebraska at Kearney's homecoming parade. Donations go toward fire prevention.