Kearney firefighter leaves hospital in style after battling COVID-19

Kent Hergott

Jeremy Feusner, left, a captain with the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department helps firefighter Kent Hergott get settled into a fire truck for his escorted trip home from the hospital Thursday. Hergott was hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney for 46 days with COVID-19.

 Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — As a member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Kent Hergott has ridden in a fire truck too many times.

No ride has been more meaningful to him than the one he took today when fellow firefighters escorted him home after he spent 46 days at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with COVID-19. He spent three weeks on a ventilator.

“It was a little touching,” Hergott, 38, said.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday close to 30 firefighters and EMS personnel gathered at the hospital’s West Tower entrance to greet Hergott as he was released. Hergott was applauded as nursing staff wheeled him out of the hospital through the sliding glass doors and helped into one of KVFD’s ladder trucks.

It’s not the exit Hergott had planned. After being discharged Hergott intended to surprise firefighters at their monthly meeting tonight, but firefighters beat him to the punch.

“I didn’t know they were going to do something that big,” said Hergott, who has been a firefighter for three years.

Hergott’s parents Roger and Joyce of Milan, Illinois, have been in Kearney since Jan. 19, a day after their son was admitted to Good Sam. Hergott’s sister, Amanda Hergott of Denver, came for his release today from the hospital.

Although other Kearney firefighters and administrative staff have had COVID-19, Hergott is the only one who has been hospitalized. Vaccinations have been administered to all paid fire department staff and volunteer firefighters who wanted them.

