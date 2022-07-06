 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney firefighers ask citizens to clean up spent fireworks

  • 0

KEARNEY — If citizens haven't already, spent fireworks need to be cleaned up from the July Fourth holiday. 

The city of Kearney asks residents to clean up the firework debris out of the streets so that it doesn’t wash into the storm drain system.

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department also would like to remind residents to ensure that the firework debris has been soaked with water and is completely cool prior to placing them into a trash container. As a precaution it also is recommended that you do not place the trash containers inside or up against your house after placing firework debris inside of them.

More information is available by calling KFD at 308-233-3226.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare tortoise rescued from smugglers now has high-tech prosthetic limbs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News