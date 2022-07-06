Kearney firefighers ask citizens to clean up spent fireworks

The city of Kearney asks residents to clean up the firework debris out of the streets so that it doesn’t wash into the storm drain system.

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department also would like to remind residents to ensure that the firework debris has been soaked with water and is completely cool prior to placing them into a trash container. As a precaution it also is recommended that you do not place the trash containers inside or up against your house after placing firework debris inside of them.