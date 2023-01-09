Kearney fire department receives donation for gas detection equipment

KEARNEY – The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will soon be able to better detect gas leaks thanks to a donation from Tallgrass Energy.
Tallgrass Energy recently presented KVFD with a check of $14,888.77. The energy company has two major pipelines that run parallel to one another through Central Nebraska, and they have been working with local agencies to develop a working relationship and assist financially through their Community Giving Program.
“A big part of what we do on a day-to-day basis is leaning into safety. From our standpoint, that also means leaning into the communities and leaning into our first responders who have a huge responsibility as far as keeping us all safe,” said Scott Prestidge, manager of corporate communications for Tallgrass.
With the funds, KVFD will purchase a Sensit GasTrac LZ30 Remote Gas Leak Detector, a laser gas detector that will allow firefighters to determine leaking gas levels from a safe distance. The device can be used to determine gas levels inside of a structure through a window rather than putting officials inside the structure to determine levels. The department will also be purchasing a calibration cradle for their current gas monitor that will be kept at Fire Station No. 2. It will ensure gas monitors are always current on calibration and operating correctly.
“Over the past several years, gas leak responses continue to rise for our department. ... In 2021, for example, gas-related calls made up almost 20% of our total call volume. We continue to see civilian emergency responder deaths and injuries across our country due to gas explosions that occurred during emergency response to gas odors and gas leaks,” said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner.
Feusner attributes the increase in gas calls to gas companies being proactive rather than reactive. If a suspected gas leak is reported, the fire department is also called to the scene to assess the situation.
“I think a lot of this is their policy and their safety for them is top priority. We have resources and ability to help each other,” he said.
The department has been hoping to purchase the equipment for a while, and Feusner is grateful for the donation to have the devices for Kearney.
“This donation from Tallgrass Energy speaks volumes about their commitment to the community that they serve. It shows they’re committed to protecting their customers, the general public, the environment and emergency responders. They understand that having the right tools for the job is critical to business success and incident safety. It also shows the Tallgrass energy is dedicated to establishing community relationships that really serve the greater good,” he said.
