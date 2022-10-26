Kearney Fire Department issues burn ban

KEARNEY — Because dry conditions have continued, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner is issuing a burning ban until the Kearney area receives measurable moisture.

There is always a statewide open burning ban on bonfires, outdoor rubbish fires and fires to clear land. However, a permit can be obtained from the local fire chief on a form prescribed by the State of Nebraska.

No open burn permits will be issued by the KVFD in an effort to preserve the lives and property of citizens in the fire district served by KVFD.

Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. Feusner is encouraging residents to avoid burning in burn barrels during the burn ban.

Extreme caution should always be used when using burning barrels, and the barrels should have an appropriate screen on top to deter burning debris from escaping the barrel.

"We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our residents in this matter of safety," Feusner said.

People with questions or concerns can contact the Kearney Fire Department at 308-233-3226.