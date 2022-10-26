 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney Fire Department issues burn ban

  • 0
Elwood range fire

On April 12, five days after it had started, the Elwood range fire had burned 35,000 acres. The fire started on April 7.

 COURTESY

KEARNEY — Because dry conditions have continued, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner is issuing a burning ban until the Kearney area receives measurable moisture.

There is always a statewide open burning ban on bonfires, outdoor rubbish fires and fires to clear land. However, a permit can be obtained from the local fire chief on a form prescribed by the State of Nebraska.

No open burn permits will be issued by the KVFD in an effort to preserve the lives and property of citizens in the fire district served by KVFD.

Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. Feusner is encouraging residents to avoid burning in burn barrels during the burn ban.

Extreme caution should always be used when using burning barrels, and the barrels should have an appropriate screen on top to deter burning debris from escaping the barrel.

People are also reading…

"We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our residents in this matter of safety," Feusner said.

People with questions or concerns can contact the Kearney Fire Department at 308-233-3226.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News