KEARNEY — Investigators are attempting to determine what caused a fire on Monday that severely damaged a home in north-central Kearney.

Early investigation points toward an electrical appliance or wiring malfunctioning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 11:02 a.m. and had it under control by 12:01 p.m. Nobody was in the house at 4210 First Ave., but there was significant fire damage in the attic and garage.

The owner of the house was reported to be Lori Utemark.

According to the KVFD report, firefighters observed heavy black smoke and flames coming from the garage and heavy smoke coming from the eves of all four sides of the home. KVFD crews cut a hole in the roof to allow heat to escape.

Utemark told firefighters she wasn't home when the fire started. The majority of the damage was confined to the garage and attic. However, the home had an extensive amount of smoke damage throughout the interior.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office was called to assist KVFD in determining the origin and cause of the fire. The KVFD report said the preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by a malfunction of an electrical appliance or an electrical component inside the garage.

The Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner. All KVFD units returned to service and no injuries were reported.