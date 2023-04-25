KEARNEY — Fifth grade students at Emerson and Meadowlark Elementary schools are taking a walking mural tour field trip May 8 in downtown Kearney. The tour will start at the Lincoln Highway Mural and end at the Kearney Public Library.

The schools are partnering with the local nonprofit Impact Art for this field trip. Students will be guided through a walking mural tour through downtown Kearney by tour guide and founder of Impact Art, Derek Rusher. The tour will conclude at the Kearney Public Library where students will have the opportunity to view the Elementary Arts Honors Show that will be on display. Finally, students will be guided by Rusher to create a collaborative art display with spray paint.

“The walking mural tour field trip gives our students the opportunity to connect to the history, the culture and the community they are a part of in Kearney. This is especially meaningful in the anniversary of Kearney’s 150th celebration. The tour starts at the Lincoln Highway Mural, downtown on the Bricks, giving students a brief lesson on the first transcontinental road,” said Kameran Dostal, art teacher. “At that same location, from a distance, students will be able to see the exterior work being done with the MONA expansion project. As they walk through the tour, we will stop at the American flag mural at the VFW, the UNK mural, the Platte River mural, ending at the Kearney Public Library mural. The exposure to this public art helps to illustrate to the students just how uniquely Kearney is positioned in the history and the future of Nebraska. Students will experience Kearney's rich history of innovation, education, tourism and community pride.”

Impact Art is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and create positive public art in the community of Kearney and the surrounding area as they mentor adult and young artists, beautify/revitalize and educate the community, and contribute to Kearney and other communities’ economy by enhancing cultural tourism.

"We believe art ignites change,” said Rusher. “Sharing the transformative power of art with young minds is a privilege and a joy. We are thrilled to lead these elementary students on a mural tour, where they can witness firsthand the impact that art can have on a community. It is our hope that through this experience, we can inspire the next generation of artists and advocates."