Kearney farmers team up to direct donations to rural nonprofits, schools

KEARNEY — Local farmer Jeremy Schulte recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Emerson Elementary in Kearney.

Emerson will use the funds to purchase fitness equipment, technology and STEM materials.

“We are so grateful to Mr. Schulte and Bayer for this generous donation to Emerson. This funding will positively impact students from Emerson for years to come,” said Emerson Principal Jenn True. “The funds will allow us to promote physical wellness and health in our students as well as expand our STEM exploration and learning at all grade levels.”

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.

For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.

“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education.”

Farmers can now enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.Americasfarmers.com.