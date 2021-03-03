Kearney Family YMCA's Shamrock Shuffle going virtual again

KEARNEY — Due to COVID-19, the Kearney Family YMCA’s Shamrock Shuffle, ordinarily set for mid-March, again will be postponed until March 2022.

Instead, participants are invited to do an independent “virtual run” March 13 and contribute to Shield616, which provides armored gear for local law enforcement. Last year, the Shamrock Shuffle was canceled, but runners donated $6,725 to Shield616.

The decision to cancel was made by the event committee, which consists of board members from the Kearney Family YMCA and New West Rehabilitation.

Shield616 has presented protective armor gear to officers from the Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and University of Nebraska at Kearney Police Department, and recruited additional prayer support through Unseen Backup. The protective gear currently costs $2,200 per officer.

This year’s donation will go toward an armor gear package and trauma first-aid kit for a new officer. The Shamrock Shuffle Committee will match runner/walker donations up to $2,000 to support the Shield616 organization.

Participants can do a virtual run/walk or simply donate at: paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JHPD58JUYUSYC

Sponsors of the Shamrock Shuffle include: