Kearney Family YMCA will take over Buffalo County Stampede for the Trails and Rails Museum

KEARNEY —After 14 years, the Buffalo County Stampede is being transferred to the Kearney Family YMCA.

The event, which includes a 5K, 10K and half-marathon, has been operated by the Trails and Rails Museum of the Buffalo County Historical Society.

Due to the transition, there will be no race this year, but it will resume in 2023.

Jennifer Murrish, BCHS executive director, said that with the completion of the Family History Center expansion, the BCHS staff and volunteers have been busy accommodating increased demand for use of the building’s west wing and cannot squeeze in responsibilities for the race.

“We made the difficult decision to not run the race this year,” Murrish said. “We decided to see if the YMCA would accept it. We respect the staff, volunteers, and the mission of the Y and know that the Stampede will be well taken care of.”

Broc Anderson, community engagement director for BCHS, said the stampede always has been a significant fundraiser, but other events such as the Christmas Tree Walk and the Don’t Come Event, a mailing fundraiser held in late February, also bring in money.

“We’re shifting gears to do what we do best. With the new expansion, and new living history programs we’re planning, and our new spaces for rental use, we decided the Stampede should go to the YMCA. Organizing runs and races is what they do best. We do history best,” Anderson said.

The move allows the YMCA to add a half-marathon to its programming, said Ray Longoria, Kearney’s YMCA executive director. “We have always wanted to add a half-marathon, but we didn’t want to step on the toes of another local non-profit organization. To have this proven event handed to us is an honor.”

Murrish said postponing the race until 2023 will support a smooth transition of resources and event details. “We want to thank all the past participants, volunteers, sponsors, and staff for making the event what it is today. We would also like them to support the race next year with its new organizers at the YMCA,” she added.

All who have registered for the 2022 event will receive a full refund, Anderson said. Those with questions can contact him at the Trails & Rails Museum at 308-234-3041.

The Buffalo County Stampede e-mail will remain bchs.halfmarathon@hotmail.com. Its Facebook page will remain “Buffalo County Stampede 5k, 10k & Half Marathon.”