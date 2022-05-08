 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Family YMCA to break ground Wednesday

Kearney Family YMCA rendition

The interior entrance of the Kearney Family YMCA will look like this after renovation and additions are completed next April. Groundbreaking for the $8.8 million project is 10 a.m. Wednesday.

 courtesy

KEARNEY — The public is invited to the Kearney Family YMCA’s groundbreaking at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the expansion phase of its Healthier Tomorrows Capital Campaign.

The project includes building improvements and a new 26,000-square-foot wing. The event includes a ribbon-cutting and refreshments. The Y is located at 4500 Sixth Ave.

The construction, to be done by BD Construction Inc. is expected to be complete in late April 2023. It will not interfere with regular YMCA hours or activities.

Fundraising for the $8.8 million expansion and improvements is in the final stages, with 90% of the needed funds secured. To see future building plans and to donate, visit KearneyYMCA.org/Our-Future.

For more information, call the Y at 308-237-9622.

